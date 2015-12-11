(Adds futures, companies, updates item on UK power capacity, Standard Chartered)

Dec 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 14-16 points, or 0.2-0.3 percent lower on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down about 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open. For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.6 percent at 6,088.05 points - its lowest closing level since early October - on Thursday as a slump in Sports Direct and financial services group Old Mutual weighed on the market.

* STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard Chartered said it raised 3.3 billion pounds ($5 billion) through a rights issue of new stock. The Asia-focused lender launched the issue last month to bolster its balance sheet.

* ASTRAZENECA: Britain's cost agency NICE, which decides if medicines should be used on the state health service, gave a green light to AstraZeneca's ovarian cancer drug Lynparza.

* BHP BILLITON: State prosecutors in Brazil said on Thursday they were bringing a civil lawsuit against miners Vale SA, BHP Billiton Ltd and their joint venture Samarco, an iron ore mine where a burst dam last month killed at least 13 people and devastated a nearby village.

* LONMIN: Beleagured platinum producer Lonmin said its deeply discounted $400 million share issue was undersubscribed with about 71 percent taken up.

* BALL/REXAM: U.S. drinks can maker Ball Corp is set to win EU approval for its 4.43-billion-pound ($6.7 billion) bid for Rexam Plc with an improved package of concessions, two people familiar with the matter said.

* JKX OIL AND GAS: JKX Oil & Gas Plc's second largest shareholder, Proxima Capital Group Inc, said it sought a general meeting of the company to elect a new management.

* JOHN LEWIS: John Lewis , Britain's biggest department store group, said its sales rose 3.5 percent year-on-year in the week to Dec. 5, partly driven by matching the prices of competitors' deals.

* UK POWER CAPACITY: A British auction for backup electricity plants for 2019/20 awarded nearly half of the capacity, or 21.8 gigawatts (GW), to gas-fired power plants, the National Grid said.

* UK AIRPORT: Britain delayed on Thursday the politically-charged decision on where to build a new airport runway, prompting angry business leaders to accuse David Cameron's government of putting short-term politics over the long-term national interest.

* TOBACCO COMPANIES: Big Tobacco took the British government to court on Thursday, arguing that the UK's "plain packaging" law, which will take effect next May, unlawfully takes away its intellectual property.

