* FTSE 100 up 0.3 pct, close to record
* Bluechips up ~5pct in May, best month of the year
* Sterling weakness continues to boost exporters
* Diageo, BATS strength enough to offset weak miners
* Glencore, RIO -2% as iron ore slumps
LONDON, May 31 Britain's FTSE 100
flirted with a record high on Wednesday and was poised for its
best month of the year after a poll showing the ruling
Conservatives falling short of a majority in next week's
election further dented sterling.
The UK bluechip index, dominated by dividend-paying
exporters whose profits benefit from a weak local currency, rose
0.3 percent by mid-morning and was just short of its all-time
hit earlier in May.
Wednesday's gains put the FTSE 100 on track to post a 4.8
percent rise for the month of May, the best monthly performance
of the year.
Strength in shares of big multinational companies such as
British American Tobacco, Diageo and HSBC
, which generate the majority of their revenue outside
the UK, was enough to offset weakness in mining companies that
suffered from a slump in prices of metals.
Emerging market-focused bank Standard Chartered rose 2
percent and was the top performer on the FTSE 100.
"Sterling weakness has offered a helpful translational boost
for the FTSE's army of foreign earning stocks as the index
brushes off weakness in commodities overnight," said Henry
Croft, a research analyst at Accendo Markets in London.
A poll from YouGov published overnight on the distribution
of seats after the June 8 vote pointed to a loss of 20 seats for
Prime Minister Theresa May's party that would leave her short of
an overall majority in a parliament where she lacks potential
coalition partners.
Other projections still show May would win soundly though
the YouGov poll was the latest hit to markets which just two
weeks ago were pricing in a Conservative landslide.
The sharpest hit, as has been the case since last year's
Brexit referendum, was on sterling which hit an almost six-week
low in morning trade.
Option market bets on weakness in Britain's pound reached
their highest in more than three months.
Among equities, commodity-related stocks, usually also
beneficiaries from a weak pound, suffered as a supply glut and
selling by Chinese speculators spurred the sharpest rout in iron
prices this year.
Glencore and Rio Tinto fell about 2
percent. BHP Billiton fell 1.7 percent.
Shares of payment processor Worldpay fell 1.6
percent after Barclays downgraded the stock to "neutral," adding
it expected the company was likely to miss certain growth
targets.
Among mid-caps, online food delivery service Just Eat
rose 1.6 percent to a record high as local broker Peel Hunt
started coverage on the stock with a "buy" rating. Just Eat
shares are now up more than 150 percent since their listing.
(Reporting by Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Keith Weir)