By Atul Prakash

LONDON, March 10 Britain's blue-chip share index hit a two-week closing low on Thursday, with a sharp sell-off in commodities-related stocks puncturing an early European Central Bank-fuelled rally.

The UK mining index fell 3.6 percent after metals prices slipped on worries about growth and demand in top consumer China. BHP Billiton, Anglo American and Antofagasta dropped 4.2 to 5.7 percent.

The oil and gas index was down 3.1 percent as crude oil prices retreated from three-month highs after refinery maintenance threatened to raise record inventories of crude and sources said an OPEC output freeze meeting was unlikely without Iran's participation.

"The initial ECB-driven bounce saw a swift pullback as commodity prices slipped. Mining and energy stocks could drop further in the short term given their recent strong run," Jawaid Afsar, senior trader at Securequity, said.

Commodities-related stocks put pressure on the benchmark FTSE 100 index, which ended 1.8 percent lower at 6,036.70 points, the lowest close since late February.

The index had gained earlier in the session after the ECB cut its deposit rate deeper into negative territory, charging banks more for parking their cash, and increased monthly asset buys to 80 billion euros from 60 billion euros, exceeding expectations for an increase to 70 billion.

Ashtead dropped 7.9 percent to take losses this week to 13 percent as brokers continued to knock the construction equipment rental firm.

It was hit by broker downgrades in the previous session, and on Thursday Deutsche Bank provided more bearish comments on the stock, initiating coverage with a "sell" rating.

"We expect competition in U.S. equipment rental to intensify, as small to mid-sized players gain increased access to cheap bank lending," Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note.

However, insurer Aviva rose 1.3 percent after posting an above-forecast 20 percent rise in 2015 operating profit and saying that integration plans with Friends Life, which it bought last year, were proceeding ahead of schedule.

"The Friends Life acquisition continues to look like an astute move and the company has pulled off a crowd-pleasing 15 percent dividend hike to boot," said Tony Cross, market analyst at Trustnet Direct. (Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Dominic Evans)