* FTSE 100 index ends 1.8 pct lower
* Mining and energy stocks top fallers
* Aviva rises after results
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, March 10 Britain's blue-chip share index
hit a two-week closing low on Thursday, with a sharp sell-off in
commodities-related stocks puncturing an early European Central
Bank-fuelled rally.
The UK mining index fell 3.6 percent after
metals prices slipped on worries about growth and demand in top
consumer China. BHP Billiton, Anglo American and
Antofagasta dropped 4.2 to 5.7 percent.
The oil and gas index was down 3.1 percent as
crude oil prices retreated from three-month highs after refinery
maintenance threatened to raise record inventories of crude and
sources said an OPEC output freeze meeting was unlikely without
Iran's participation.
"The initial ECB-driven bounce saw a swift pullback as
commodity prices slipped. Mining and energy stocks could drop
further in the short term given their recent strong run,"
Jawaid Afsar, senior trader at Securequity, said.
Commodities-related stocks put pressure on the benchmark
FTSE 100 index, which ended 1.8 percent lower at
6,036.70 points, the lowest close since late February.
The index had gained earlier in the session after the ECB
cut its deposit rate deeper into negative territory, charging
banks more for parking their cash, and increased monthly asset
buys to 80 billion euros from 60 billion euros, exceeding
expectations for an increase to 70 billion.
Ashtead dropped 7.9 percent to take losses this week
to 13 percent as brokers continued to knock the construction
equipment rental firm.
It was hit by broker downgrades in the previous session, and
on Thursday Deutsche Bank provided more bearish comments on the
stock, initiating coverage with a "sell" rating.
"We expect competition in U.S. equipment rental to
intensify, as small to mid-sized players gain increased access
to cheap bank lending," Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note.
However, insurer Aviva rose 1.3 percent after posting
an above-forecast 20 percent rise in 2015 operating profit and
saying that integration plans with Friends Life, which it bought
last year, were proceeding ahead of schedule.
"The Friends Life acquisition continues to look like an
astute move and the company has pulled off a crowd-pleasing 15
percent dividend hike to boot," said Tony Cross, market analyst
at Trustnet Direct.
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Dominic
Evans)