* FTSE closes down 0.1 pct at 6,200.12 points
* Housebuilders fall on London market worries
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, April 11 Britain's top shares index fell
on Monday to underperform gains elsewhere in Europe, as a drop
in housebuilding stocks took the shine off a rise in banking and
mining stocks.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.1 percent
lower at 6,200.12 points, which compared with a rise of 0.6
percent on Germany's DAX and 0.2 percent on France's
CAC.
Banks such as Barclays rose on the back of similar
gains at their European peers, after Italian bank stocks surged
on expectations that the Rome government would soon thrash out a
plan to set up a state-backed fund to buy bad loans and plug
capital shortfalls.
Mining stocks such as Anglo American and Glencore
also rose, boosted by data showing that deflationary
pressures had eased in China, which is the world's biggest
consumer of metals.
However, shares in housebuilders such as Berkeley Group
, Barratt Developments, Taylor Wimpey
and Persimmon all fell.
Traders said the housebuilding and property sector was being
hit by concerns about UK economic growth and a slowdown in the
London prime property market, which could be exacerbated if
Britain voted in June to leave the European Union - a scenario
known as Brexit.
"The housebuilders are bearing the brunt of some of those
Brexit fears," said Beaufort Securities' sales trader Basil
Petrides.
Traders also pointed to the fact that the FTSE was failing
to get above the 200-day moving average level - a technical
point showing a stalling in its recent rally.
"I wonder how much conviction there is to the recent move
higher. The FTSE appears to be losing a bit of momentum," said
Admiral Markets' Darren Sinden.
The FTSE is down around 1 percent so far in 2016, and some
13 percent below a record high reached in April 2015, as
concerns about a China-led global economic slowdown knocked back
world stock markets.
