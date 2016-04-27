* FTSE 100 index rises 0.6 percent
* GlaxoSmithKline beats earnings expectations
* StanChart, Barclays move in opposite directions
* Tesco hit by broker comment
By Atul Prakash and Alistair Smout
LONDON, April 27 Britain's top share index edged
up on Wednesday, boosted by strong results from drugmaker
GlaxoSmithKline, while banking stocks were mixed as
traders digested latest figures from Barclays and
Standard Chartered.
The benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 35.39 points, or
0.6 percent, at 6,319.91 points by the close. That is 1.7
percent below a 2016 high hit last week.
The index is down around 11 percent from a record high it
reached one year ago today, hit by concerns over China's growth
and currency volatility, especially last August and in January.
GlaxoSmithKline rose 2 percent to add around 6 points to the
index.
It lifted the FTSE 100 after publishing results at 1100 GMT.
Improving margins and growing demand for new drugs lifted the
company's underlying earnings by a better-than-expected 14
percent in the first quarter, keeping it on course to achieve a
promised return to growth in 2016.
Shares in Asia-focused Standard Chartered fell 1.1 percent
following a downgrade by Deutsche Bank. The stock had rallied 10
percent on Tuesday after the bank reported a rebound in first-
quarter profits.
Deutsche Bank lowered its rating to "sell" from "hold" and
cut its target price for the stock to 454 pence from 460 pence.
It said Tuesday's rally was not justified by the revenue outlook
and forecast returns in 2018.
By contrast, Barclays was up 0.5 percent despite a
slump in profits, with some traders pointing to a relatively
strong performance at the bank's UK division.
Although first-quarter pretax profits missed expectations,
pretax profits were 7 percent higher than forecast, after a 109
million-pound accounting charge was stripped out.
"Investors are perhaps hopeful that things are on the up
from the group, with better returns on the horizon via a
revamped investment banking division - the one that made it such
a success in years gone by," Mike van Dulken, head of research
at Accendo Markets, said.
The market showed little initial reaction to a report that
Britain's economy slowed in the first quarter. First-quarter
gross domestic product grew by 0.4 percent, in line with
economists' forecasts.
Supermarket Tesco was the biggest faller, down 4.7
percent. Traders cited a downbeat note from JP Morgan, who
retained an "underweight" rating on the stock.
"Tesco's ability to generate cash flow in the foreseeable
future could be more constrained than we thought before the
results," analysts at JP Morgan said in a note.
Payments processor Worldpay rose 4.3 percent after
UBS raised its rating on the stock to "buy" from "neutral".
Exposure to online transactions and investments in new
value-added services should help Worldpay outgrow its peers, UBS
said.
(Editing by Gareth Jones)