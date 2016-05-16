(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index up 0.2 percent
* Miners track stronger metals prices
* Lonmin shares surge after results
By Kit Rees
LONDON, May 16 Britain's top share index edged
higher on Monday, with a rally in basic resources stocks on the
back of stronger metals prices supporting the broader equities
market.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.2 percent at
6,152.42 points by 1503 GMT after gaining in the previous
session. However, the benchmark index is still down about 1.5
percent so far this year.
The UK mining index rose 2.4 percent after
metals prices rose following a softer dollar and data showing an
improvement in China's property sector, offsetting several
softer gauges of the country's economy that had raised concerns
over the demand prospects for industrial metals.
"Miners are rallying on stronger metals prices and brokers
too are generally turning somewhat positive," Jawaid Afsar,
senior trader at Securequity, said.
"A weaker dollar could support the market further, but a
further strong rally in the near term seems challenging given
the pace of economic growth in top metals consumer China."
Anglo American surged 6 percent after a double
upgrade from Bank of America Merrill Lynch, which raised its
target price and its rating on the stock to "buy" from
"underperform". Shares in Antofagasta, Glencore
and BHP Billiton were up 2.5 to 3.7 percent.
Among small caps, miner Lonmin surged nearly 19
percent after reporting a first-half core profit of $36 million,
up from a loss of $6 million the same time a year ago following
cost savings.
"Lonmin's results continue to provide fuel for the idea that
the mining sector is past the worst, even if much of the
improvement has come from cost-cutting, with platinum prices so
far stubbornly refusing to respond," Chris Beauchamp, senior
market analyst at IG, said.
On the downside, property developer British Land
fell 1 percent after reporting results. While the company posted
a rise in its full-year portfolio value, investors voiced
concerns about the impact on the sector of Britain's June 23
referendum on whether to leave the EU.
"Despite a positive overall outlook, the group cites recent
slowdown in office occupational demand, likely due to the EU
referendum, as well as weaker consumer confidence and retail
sales since the beginning of the year," analysts at Liberum said
in a note.
"This is the first sign of occupational weakness in the
sector and we would expect it to weigh on the shares."
