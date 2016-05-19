(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
* FTSE 100 down 1.1 pct
* Thomas Cook slumps after bookings fall
* Missing EgyptAir plane adds to gloom of travel sector
* Prospect of U.S. Fed rate hike puts pressure on miners
By Kit Rees
LONDON, May 19 UK shares fell on Thursday after
a drop in summer bookings for Thomas Cook and the
disappearance of an EgyptAir flight weighed on the travel
secutor, as mining shares also dipped.
The blue chip FTSE 100 index dropped 1.1 percent to
6,099.79 points by 0802, underperforming the broader European
market.
British travel stocks came under pressure after mid-cap
Thomas Cook slumped 17 percent to its lowest level since March
2013 after saying that summer bookings were down 5 percent as
tourists avoided Turkey.
"The fact that you're going to confess that you're going to
have earnings at the bottom end of the range for the coming
period is certainly going to keep investors rather cautious
overall," Chris Beauchamp, senior market analyst at IG, said.
Its blue-chip peer travel company TUI also fell 3.8
percent.
News that an EgyptAir flight carrying 66 passengers and crew
on a flight from Paris to Cairo disappeared from radar over the
Mediterranean Sea also weighed on the sector, with the FTSE 350
Travel & Leisure index falling 1.2 percent.
British miners were, however, the top sectoral fallers, with
the sector falling over 4 percent after U.S.
Federal Reserve minutes released after the market closed on
Wednesday signalled that an interest rate hike was on the table
for June.
Shares in Anglo American, Fresnillo, BHP
Billiton, Rio Tinto, Glencore and
Antofagasta were all down between 2.6 percent to 4.4
percent as a stronger dollar put pressure on metals prices, as
metals became more expensive for buyers paying with other
currencies.
"With June now live, you can hardly ... (blame) people
continuing to push into the U.S. dollar which spells out a
difficult period for commodity prices, which makes it difficult
for miners," IG'S Beauchamp said.
Stocks going ex-dividend also weighed, with financial
services firm Provident Financial falling 3.6 percent as
the shares traded without the attraction of their latest
dividend payouts.
(Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Alison Williams)