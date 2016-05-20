* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index ends 1.7 pct higher
* Coco-Cola HBC rises after Citigroup upgrade
* Ladbrokes gains after competition regulator decision
By Kit Rees
LONDON, May 20 Britain's top share index ended
sharply higher on Friday, with bottling company Coca-Cola HBC
rallying on the prospects of a margin recovery and
commodities stocks partially recovering after slumping in the
previous two straight sessions.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index finished 1.7 percent
higher, its biggest one-day percentage gain since mid-April.
However, the benchmark index is still down 1.4 percent so far
this year.
Coca-Cola HBC jumped 6.4 percent after Citigroup raised its
rating on the stock to "buy" saying that concerns, which
included a potential naira devaluation and rising world sugar
prices, were priced in and the company had the potential for a
visible margin recovery opportunity.
"With the shares trading at a 5-year peak discount to
peers...we feel these concerns are priced in, providing a good
opportunity to buy into improving fundamentals," Citi analysts
said in a note.
Among sectoral gainers, the UK mining index
rose 1 percent as metals prices recovered and some investors
looked for bargains after of a sell-off in the previous two
sessions. The energy index also rose 1.7 percent.
Miners Anglo American, Glencore, Rio Tinto
, BHP Billiton and Antofagasta rose
between 0.4 percent and 3.6 percent.
Outside of the blue chips, bookmaker Ladbrokes
surged 6.5 percent after the British competition regulator said
that Ladbrokes and Gala Coral would have to sell between 350 to
400 shops to win clearance for their merger.
Traders said that the number of shops the two firms would
have to sell were less than expected.
"The regulator's been softer on the deal. It's not a done
deal, but it's more doable now ... it's going in the right
direction in favour of the merger," Zeg Choudhry, managing
director at LONTRAD, said.
Electrical engineering company Spectris dropped 4.4
percent, hitting a three-month low after posting a softer
first-quarter results.
The company said that trading conditions in the period
continued to be challenging, and reiterated its 2016 oulook.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Toby Chopra
and Angus MacSwan)