By Kit Rees and Alistair Smout
LONDON, May 24 Britain's top share index rose on
Tuesday, bolstered by a rally in banking stocks and a
well-received trading statement from Kingfisher.
The FTSE 100 index was up 82.83 points, or 1.4
percent, at 6,219.26 points at its close, touching a three-week
high.
The rally was broad-based, with grocer Tesco, Old
Mutual, Legal & General and Royal Bank of
Scotland and all gaining between 4.8 percent and 6.8
percent.
Royal Bank of Scotland rose after a U.S. appeals
court voided a Bank of America Corp mortgage penalty.
Investors said this could mean that the U.S. Department of
Justice might now relax its stance on mortgage settlements.
RBS is preparing for the biggest fines in its history to
settle U.S. investigations into accusations that it misled
investors in mortgage-backed securities.
Analysts also said that the UK banking sector,
which rose 2.4 percent, was boosted by readacross from a 9
percent rise in underlying profit at Nationwide Building
Society, Britain's biggest customer-owned lender, as mortgage
lending increased to volumes last seen before the 2007-08
financial crisis.
"UK banks are once again in demand, with a reported rise in
mortgage activity at Nationwide further enhancing the
attractiveness of names like RBS," Chris Beauchamp, senior
market analyst at IG, said in a note.
Financial services firm Old Mutual rallied 5.9
percent after confirming it had received multiple approaches
from potential buyers of its stake in U.S. fund firm Old Mutual
Asset Management (OMAM).
Kingfisher rose 3.5 percent, among top gainers after the
owner of the B&Q chain reported a 3.6 percent increase in
like-for-like sales in the first three months of its financial
year. Traders said its UK and French divisions had performed
better than expected.
"In its first half-year, it is a little early to be judging
the returns from the five-year 'One Kingfisher' strategy but
management is pleased with progress so far," David Stoddart,
analyst at Edison Investment Research, said in a note.
Tobacco firm Imperial Brands rose 3 percent,
benefiting from an upgrade by Barclays to "overweight" from
"equal weight".
"Imperial is executing strongly. Organic sales momentum is
improving and margin/cash generation increases underpin (at
least) 10 percent dividend growth," analysts at Barclays said in
a note.
"Moreover, we are increasingly confident margins will
surprise to the upside and that the U.S. is performing ahead of
expectations."
Coca-Cola HBC, however, was among the top fallers,
down 3 percent after a shareholder said it was going to sell its
1.5 percent stake in the bottling company.
