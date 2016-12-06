* FTSE 100 up 0.5 pct at close
* CMC and IG hit FTSE 250
* Commodity stocks drop, HSBC rises after upgrade
(Updates prices at close, adds detail and quote)
By Kit Rees and Alistair Smout
LONDON, Dec 6 Britain's mid-caps underperformed
blue-chip peers on Tuesday, as spreadbetting firms' stocks
tumbled after regulators announced a planned crackdown on some
of their products.
Britain's financial watchdog proposed tougher rules for
retail financial spread betting products known as "contracts for
difference" (CFDs) after finding that 82 percent of customers
using them lost money.
Mid-caps CMC Markets and IG Group both
dropped more than 37 percent, while Plus500 fell 28
percent.
"This is negative - period - and CMC Markets and IG Group -
the two that operate to the highest standards in the industry in
our opinion - are collateral damage," RBS analysts said in a
note.
The British mid-cap FTSE 250 was down 0.1 percent,
while the FTSE 100 was up 0.5 percent at its close.
The blue chips were supported by a rally in bank stocks.
Royal Bank of Scotland, Barclays and HSBC
were the top gainers on the index, all up between 4.4
to 5.7 percent.
Traders cited Morgan Stanley's upgrade on HSBC to
"equal-weight" from "underweight".
"Our key concerns - necessity for capital build and tepid
revenue outlook - are dissipating," analysts at Morgan Stanley
said in a note, adding that, if HSBC's revenue growth was to
pick up, the stock could do well.
The mining and oil sectors, however, were among the biggest
weights on the FTSE 100, as copper and Brent crude prices eased
back.
Oil prices retreated as crude output rose in virtually every
major export region despite plans by OPEC and Russia to cut
production, triggering fears that a fuel glut that has dogged
markets for more than two years might last well into 2017.
Meanwhile, strong month-long rallies for industrial
equipment hire company Ashtead and heating and plumbing
supplier Wolseley stalled.
Ashtead was up just 1 percent, despite early gains on the
back of results at the upper end of expectations, and Wolseley
gained only 0.9 percent after forecasting annual profit in line
with expectations.
Both sets of results were accompanied by bullish statements
on the strength of U.S. growth, a factor investors have already
priced in.
The stocks are up 28 percent and 14 percent respectively
from lows touched after the election of Donald Trump as U.S.
president, having rallied strongly on hopes of an increase in
U.S. infrastructure spending.
Mid-cap Drax surged more than 12 percent after it
said it plans to buy Opus Energy for 340 million pounds.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout and Kit Rees; editing by Richard
Lough)