By Kit Rees and Alistair Smout
LONDON, Dec 14 Britain's top share index dipped
on Wednesday, dropping back from its highest close since
October, pulled lower partly by Dixons Carphone.
Britain's FTSE 100 was down 19.38 points, or 0.3
percent, at 6,949.19 points at its close. It edged down from
6,968.57, which had been its highest close since Oct. 28.
Dixons Carphone, Britain's largest electricals and
mobile phone retailer, was the top faller, down 6.6 percent
after reporting results. They beat forecasts but the company
said it was planning for tougher times.
Analysts said the results provided little reason to raise
estimates and one trader flagged comments from the chairman that
suppliers might raise prices as prompting the falls.
"The uncertainty is weighing, but also the fact that the
pound has weakened significantly ... is clearly increasing the
costs of the company," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior market
analyst at London Capital Group, who added that the drop in the
share price was nevertheless an overreaction
Traders said the index was also in a tight range ahead of
the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates, which is
due after the market closes.
Miners were on the back foot as copper dropped ahead of the
decision, though precious metals miners Polymetal and
Fresnillo gained 6.4 percent and 3.5 percent
respectively as the price of gold was supported by a softer
dollar.
The FTSE 250 mid-cap index, which has higher
domestic exposure, slightly underperformed the blue chips.
British households are currently feeling the least financial
pressure since May 2015, buoyed by the economy's solid
performance since June's Brexit vote, but they are increasingly
worried about higher inflation next year, a survey showed on
Wednesday.
In a similarly mixed update on the state of the UK economy,
the number of people in work in Britain fell for the first time
in more than a year in the three months to October, official
data showed on Wednesday, but wages rose.
"We remain pessimistic about both consumption and investment
as the UK economy heads into 2017," analysts at UBS said in a
note.
"(We) reiterate our view that further monetary easing during
the course of next year is likely to be required to ensure the
loss of economic momentum is cushioned."
Among FTSE 100 risers, Micro Focus rose 4.2 percent
and posted its biggest rise in three months after results beat
expectations.
Reporting by Alistair Smout and Kit Rees
Jones)