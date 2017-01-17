* FTSE 100 index down 0.7 pct
* PM May says UK to leave EU single market in speech
* StanChart leads banks, Roll Royce rallies
(Recasts, adds quote and detail and updates prices)
By Kit Rees and Atul Prakash
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain's top share index fell
for a second day on Tuesday, with a jump in sterling following
Prime Minister Theresa May's speech on Brexit hurting
dollar-earning companies.
May promised the government would put the final deal to a
vote in both houses of parliament, and said that the UK would
seek an equal partnership with the EU.
"(May) said very clearly that ultimately no deal is better
than a bad deal, and I think that's something that will be
well-received amongst businesses in the UK," James Klempster,
head of investment management at Momentum, said.
May also said that Britain will leave the EU single market
when it exits the European Union, putting an end to speculation
that London might try to seek a "soft Brexit".
The stronger pound put pressure on the FTSE 100,
which is dominated by internationally-focused companies and
extended losses to trade 0.7 percent lower at 7,272.56 points at
1249 GMT.
The mid-cap FTSE 250 index, made up mostly of
domestic companies, reduced losses to trade just 0.2 percent
lower.
"May's speech did not have anything new that was not already
known. However, with the pound bouncing, the dollars earners are
coming under pressure," Jawaid Afsar, senior trader at
Securequity, said.
Banking stocks rose, led higher by Standard Chartered
, which climbed nearly 7 percent to a 16-month high
after Bank of America ML upgraded its rating on the stock to
"buy" from "hold". The broker raised its 2018 earnings estimate
by 18 percent to reflect higher returns on the bank's excess
deposits.
Royal Bank of Scotland gained 4.2 percent, and
Barclays also rose 1.5 percent.
Elsewhere, Rolls-Royce jumped 6.9 percent after the
British aero-engine maker settled a long-running bribery
investigation and said 2016 profit would beat expectations. The
announcement came after 18 months of cost-cutting and
restructuring.
Mining companies also put pressure on the FTSE 100. The
sector index fell 2.1 percent following a drop in
industrial metals prices.
Anglo American, Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton
and Antofagasta fell 1.9 to 2.8 percent.
(Reporting by Kit Rees and Atul Prakash; editing by Richard
Lough)