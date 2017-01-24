* FTSE 100 index ends flat
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, Jan 24 Britain's top share index ended
little changed on Tuesday, with a rally in mining companies
offseting a slump in BT Group after a profit warning by
the telecoms business.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which touched a
three-week low the previous day, had a volatile session after
the UK Supreme Court ruled that Prime Minister Theresa May must
gain parliament's approval before she begins Britain's formal
exit from the European Union.
"The court ruling is a slap in the face of the British
government. However, parliament is likely to give its approval
and the Brexit timeline could remain on track," said Jawaid
Afsar, senior trader at Securequity.
"As far as investors are concerned, one more uncertainty is
now out of the way and they can focus on other things."
Basic resources stocks were in demand, with the UK mining
index climbing 3.3 percent to its highest since
late 2014 after the dollar traded near its lowest since early
December on concerns that U.S. President Donald Trump is more
focused on protectionism than pro-growth economic policies.
Trump formally withdrew the United States from the Pacific
Rim Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) on Monday, distancing the
United States from its Asian allies.
A weaker dollar makes metals cheaper for holders of other
currencies and boosts prices of key industrial metals. Anglo
American, BHP Billiton, Antofagasta,
Rio Tinto and Glencore were the top five
gainers, rising by between 2 percent and 5.9 percent.
However, the index's advance was capped by a sharp fall in
BT, which lost a fifth of its market value on Tuesday, hit by an
Italian accounting scandal that has compounded a sudden slowdown
in its British government work and forced the telecoms group to
cut forecasts for the next two years.
Shares in the company tumbled by 20.8 percent to 303 pence
by the close for its biggest ever one-day fall.
"The revelation that accounting deficiencies in Italy are
worse than previously thought is a bitter and, needless to say,
unwelcome pill to swallow for BT investors," said Hargreaves
Lansdown analyst George Salmon.
"With news that its Business and Public Sector division is
coming under pressure, too, worries about the group's ability to
fund its generous dividend policy will surely grow."
Elsewhere, easyJet fell by 8.8 percent after the
budget airline said that a weaker pound and higher fuel prices
would hit profit more than expected this year.
