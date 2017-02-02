(ADVISORY - Follow European and UK stock markets in real time
* FTSE 100 down 0.1 percent
* Reckitt Benckiser takeover news buoys stock
* Aberdeen fund manager sinks on further outflows
LONDON, Feb 2 Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100
index was flat on Thursday, as a strong sterling offset
gains by consumer products group Reckitt Benckiser
related to a potential acquisition, as well as strong energy and
mining sectors.
The index held steady as sterling reached a seven-week high
after lawmakers last night voted in favour of beginning the
Brexit process. A strong sterling weighs on the
index heavy in foreign-earning companies.
Reckitt Benckiser was a top gainer after saying it was in
advanced talks to buy U.S. baby-food maker Mead Johnson.
Its shares were last up 2.5 percent and were
through their 30-day average daily volume in the first 40
minutes of trade.
"Reckitt Benckiser makes it a brace of companies whose share
prices have defied traditional M&A reaction recently, rising on
news of spending big to acquire," Mike van Dulken, head of
research at Accendo Markets, said in a note.
Foodservice company Compass Group gained 2.6 percent
after maintaining its full-year outlook.
Miners Randgold Resources and Fresnillo
also supported the index, up 1.5 to 2.1 percent respectively.
Shares in oil major Shell climbed 1.3 percent
despite profits missing expectations, as debt reduction efforts
and a healthy dividend pleased investors.
"Upstream made a profit two quarters in a row, which will
give people encouragement, and cash flow was strong," added Russ
Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.
Worldpay Group was the worst-performing blue-chip
stock, down 3.8 percent after stakeholder Ship Global 2 &CY
S.C.A. sold 214 million shares in the online payments company.
The stock was through 10 days' worth of average
trading volume as markets digested the sale.
Pharmaceuticals giant AstraZeneca was also a faller,
down 1.5 percent after it said profit and revenue would decline
this year as cheap generic versions of its cholesterol drug hit
sales.
Energy companies led the small-cap index higher,
with oil exploration consultant RPS Group up 9.8 percent after
it increased its profit outlook. Its shares were headed for
their best daily gains since Feb. 2015.
Liberum analysts cited President Trump's commitment to
infrastructure spending, and reinitiation of the Keystone XL
pipeline project, as positive for RPS, on which it has a 'buy'
rating.
Aberdeen Asset Management was the worst-performing
stock in the mid-cap index, down 4.7 percent after its
first-quarter trading update showed outflows of 10.5 billion
pounds, higher than expected.
This marks the 14th consecutive quarter of equity outflows
for the firm, UBS analysts said.
(Reporting by Helen Reid; Editing by Mark Potter)