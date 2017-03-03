(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
By Kit Rees
LONDON, March 3 Britain's top share index
retreated on Friday, weighed down by a raft of disappointing
earnings updates as well as weakness in the mining sector.
The blue chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.3 percent at
7,358.97 points by 1009 GMT, having hit a record high in the
previous session. The index, however, was still on course to
post its biggest weekly gain since mid-January, helped by fresh
sterling weakness.
Weak earnings dampened the mood. WPP, the world's
largest advertising group, saw its shares drop more than 6
percent after the firm expressed concerns about the outlook for
2017, cutting its sales forecasts on the back of a bleak
economic environment.
"This suggests a worrying continuation of what (WPP) terms a
'tepid' macro environment, clients 'grinding it out in a highly
competitive game' and a cooling of positive tailwinds. Not
really what investors want to hear when shares are just shy of
all-time highs," Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo
Markets, said.
Britain's mid caps also didn't escape unscathed
after shares in commercial laundry firm Berendsen
tanked nearly 17 percent.
Berendsen, which was poised for its biggest one-day loss of
all time, said that it expected performance in the first half of
2017 to be impacted by legacy operations in the UK.
British miners were also putting pressure on UK shares, as
precious metals miners Fresnillo among the blue chips
and mid caps Hochschild and Centamin all fell
between 3.6 percent to 6.5 percent, tracking the price of gold
lower.
Gold prices fell on Friday ahead of a speech by U.S. Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, with the possibility of an interest
rate hike later in March helping the dollar make gains this
week.
"The chances of a rate hike at the next Fed meeting have
increased from 30 percent just a couple of weeks back to 90
percent, so there's a lot more realisation that the U.S. could
be raising rates that bit sooner," Dafydd Davies, partner at
Charles Hanover Investments, said.
"Of course (on) the FTSE 100 you've got a fair few mining
stocks ... with the strong dollar that could actually affect
demand for the products they're pulling out of the ground."
