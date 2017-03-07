(ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on
the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
* FTSE 100 up 0.1 pct
* Aggreko biggest mid-cap faller after earnings miss
* Intertek top of FTSE on results surprise
* Standard Life falls back after merger excitement
* Ashtead drops on negative currency impact
* Weak pound supports shares
By Helen Reid
LONDON, March 7 British shares were steady,
propped up a weaker pound and against negative broader European
markets, with gains limited by earnings from a string of
companies that weighed on their stocks.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.1 percent by
1035 GMT.
Gambling company Paddy Power Betfair was the top
FTSE faller, down 5 percent after it posted 2016 earnings up 35
percent and predicted 2017 would be in line with expectations.
Analysts said the shares were fully valued.
"A business case founded on regulated earnings,
complementary brands, marketing firepower etc has its
attractions," Liberum analysts said.
"However, on more than 20 times price-to-earnings, the
valuation is 'rich' and operational challenges in gaming are
still evident."
Ashtead was down 2.8 percent, set for its biggest
intraday drop in nearly eight months after its results, saying
sterling fluctuations may continue to impact performance.
Shares in the industrial equipment maker had gained 35
percent since the U.S. election on hopes of an infrastructure
spending spree.
Fund manager Standard Life was among top fallers,
down 2.6 percent, snapping a five-day winning streak after
excitement over its plans to merge with Aberdeen Asset
Management.
Insurer Direct Line was down 1.9 percent after its
results were slightly dented by the government's decision last
week to cut the discount rate with which personal injury claims
are calculated. The company said the change should have little
material impact on 2017 profits.
Temporary power provider Aggreko slumped 12.2
percent, the top mid-cap faller after it said it expected lower
profit this year and posted a 3 percent decline in full-year
revenue due to low oil prices and adverse currency impact.
The company, whose largest utility business is in Argentina,
said the impact of pricing discount to its contracts there would
outweigh growth across the group.
"The update on Argentina is relatively disappointing,"
Morgan Stanley analysts said.
A lack of conviction on the stock could have accentuated the
market reaction. Aggreko was one of the most-shorted stocks
posting earnings this week, with 9 percent of its shares
outstanding on loan, according to Markit data.
Just Eat was a top mid-cap gainer after it posted a
93 percent rise in earnings for 2016, and predicted 'mid-to-late
teens' order growth in the British market for 2017.
Product testing firm Intertek hit a five-month
high, up 4 percent at the top of the blue-chip index, after its
results beat on margins.
"The good surprise on the EBITA margin and on the cash flow
have not been priced in," UBS analysts said.
Sterling fell to a seven-week low against the dollar
ahead of a second vote in Britain's upper house of parliament on
legislation giving Prime Minister Theresa May the right to start
formal Brexit talks.
A weaker pound boosts performance in the FTSE and FTSE 250,
which have a majority of foreign currency earning companies.
Foreign exchange is having the greatest influence on UK
stocks in 20 years, Morgan Stanley found. The bank sees a
brighter outlook for sterling, spurring it to upgrade its view
on British mid-cap companies.
(Reporting by Helen Reid; editing by Susan Thomas)