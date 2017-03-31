* FTSE 100 down 0.5 pct
* On track to mark gain for Q1 2017
* South Africa-facing stocks fall
By Kit Rees
LONDON, March 31 Britain's top share index fell
on Friday as South Africa-exposed stocks such as Old Mutual
dropped, though the FTSE 100 was still on track
to mark its fourth quarter of straight gains.
The blue chip FTSE 100 index was down 0.5 percent at
7,331.32 points by 0850 GMT, in line with a broader decline
among European indexes.
Shares in South Africa-facing insurer Old Mutual
slumped nearly 6 percent after President Jacob Zuma sacked
finance minister Pravin Gordhan, sending the rand and government
bonds lower.
Other firms with South Africa exposure, such as Mondi
and Mediclinic, also fell, while mid cap
Investec dropped 8.5 percent.
"They're all exposed to the South African rand, so whenever
you have turmoil down there, such as Zuma firing the finance
minister, the rand ... weakens," Mike van Dulken, head of
research at Accendo Markets, said.
Miners also put pressure on the index, as Anglo American
, BHP Billiton and Antofagasta fell
between 2.5 percent to 3.4 percent, tracking weaker metals
prices lower.
There were more dramatic moves among British mid caps
, which overall fell 0.5 percent.
Shares in life sciences and tech investor Allied Mind
were down 5.4 percent, hit by a double downgrade from
Jefferies which cut the stock to an "underperform" rating from
"buy", with analysts saying that writedowns of assets seem more
likely than sudden value uplifts.
Among the risers, banking stock Shawbrook rose to
its highest level in more than a year, up 9.8 percent after
receiving a formal buyout offer for 842.4 million pounds ($1.05
billion) from private equity firms Pollen Street Capital and BC
Partners.
Shawbrook has previously rejected the same proposal, then
valued at 825 million pounds.
"We still think this represents a huge undervaluation, but
given poor performance by management in defence so far, we would
expect this to get done," Gary Greenwood, analyst at Shore
Capital, said in a note.
Overall, British stocks were set to end March with a slight
gain, with the FTSE 100 up 0.9 percent and the mid caps up 0.7
percent.
The FTSE 100 was also on track to mark a 2.6 percent gain
for the first quarter of 2017, its fourth quarter of gains in a
row as its dollar-earning firms have benefited from a weaker
sterling since Britain's vote to leave the European Union in
June 2016.
The more domestically exposed mid caps were also on track to
post a 4.6 percent gain for the quarter, their third straight
quarterly rise.
(Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Alison Williams)