* FTSE 100 down 0.6 pct
* Oil reverses course, banks weigh
* Burberry jumps after Coty deal
* Imagination plummets as Apple abandons firm
(Recasts, updates prices at close)
By Kit Rees
LONDON, April 3 Britain's top share index fell
on Monday in choppy trade, beginning the second quarter on a
weak note as oil-related stocks reversed course to trade lower
and banks also weighed.
The blue chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.6 percent
lower at 7,282.69 points as markets traded lower following news
that a coalition of U.S. states and municipalities have begun
legal action against President Donald Trump's administration
over energy efficiency standards.
Oil stocks rallied earlier in the session but gave up gains
to end in negative territory as oil prices came under pressure.
BP retreated 0.3 percent and Royal Dutch Shell
fell 1 percent.
Likewise British banks also lagged, and took around 13.5
points off the index, the biggest sectoral drag. Barclays
fell 1.6 percent and Royal Bank of Scotland was
down 0.9 percent, in line with a broader decline among
continental lenders.
Resources-linked stocks and banks have been the biggest
beneficiaries of the reflation trade which has driven global
markets as investors bet on increased infrastructure spending
and tax cuts, which gathered pace after Trump was elected U.S.
President in November.
Among individual fallers, ITV dropped 2.6 percent
and gave back a large part of the gains it made on Friday on the
back of M&A speculation.
Late on Friday, ITV jumped following a regulatory ownership
filing that fuelled speculation of renewed Liberty Global
interest in the company.
ITV's shares pulled back on Monday after Liberum analysts
said that it had spoken with the company and ITV had said that
the move was not Liberty increasing their stake in ITV.
Retailer Next was another sizeable faller, down 3.6
percent after Exane BNP Paribas cut its rating on the stock to
"underperform" from "neutral".
Luxury firm Burberry, however, was a top riser, up
0.8 percent after it agreed to license its fragrances and
cosmetics business to Coty for $162 million, plus a $63
million payment for inventory.
"It’s maybe one of those signature deals which could raise
expectations of a new way of doing business, a new extra source
of revenue beyond the traditional model," Jasper Lawler, senior
market analyst at London Capital Group, said.
Outside of the blue chips, Imagination Technologies
plunged more than 61 percent, its biggest one-day loss on record
after its biggest customer Apple said that it would
stop using the British firm's graphics technology in the iPhone
and other products in up to two years' time.
"It’s the worst nightmare for Imagination. Apple accounts
for about half its revenues – you simply cannot easily replace a
customer of that scale in a hurry, hence the gigantic selloff in
the stock," Neil Wilson, senior market analyst at ETX Capital,
said.
(Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Stephen Powell and Pritha
Sarkar)