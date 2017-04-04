* FTSE 100 up 0.5 pct
* Financials, energy drive gains
* Sainsbury, Morrison down after poor sales
* South Africa exposed stocks recover
* Sophos hits all-time high after strong update
By Helen Reid
LONDON, April 4 British shares outperformed
European peers on Tuesday, helped by the energy and industrials
sectors, while supermarket firms Sainsbury and Morrison
fell on poor sales data.
The FTSE 100 ended up 0.5 percent, outperforming the
more hesitant Europe-wide STOXX 600 index, which inched
up 0.2 percent.
The British index was little changed after PMI data showed
British construction growth slowed in March.
Precious metal miners Randgold Resources and
Fresnillo were among the top gainers, up 1.6 to 2.8
percent, as gold prices hit a one-month high.
Distributor and outsourcer Bunzl rose 1.2 percent
after it said it bought two safety workwear businesses: ML
Kishigo in the United States and Neri in Italy.
"Two further bolt-on deals should enhance EPS by c.1% and
evidence that conversion of the M&A pipeline is not slowing,"
said Jefferies analysts in a note.
Supermarkets Morrison and Sainsbury fell
2.8 percent and 2.2 percent respectively after Kantar Worldpanel
data showed their sales struggled in the first quarter while
discount competitors Aldi and Lidl performed strongly.
South Africa exposed stocks Investec and Old Mutual
rose 0.6 percent and 0.1 percent respectively,
recovering from earlier losses due to credit ratings agency
S&P's downgrade of the African country to sub-investment grade.
"It's not a huge surprise South Africa has lost its
investment-grade credit rating, so markets will likely have an
initial reprice in terms of corporate exposure, but it would
require further economic changes to drive a more prolonged
sell-off," said Ed Park, investment director at Brooks
Macdonald.
GKN, which makes engines and components for cars,
was down 2 percent, tracking Europe-wide losses in the auto
sector, fell 1 percent.
Among mid-caps, meanwhile, valve maker Rotork was up
4.4 percent and set for its best day in four months.
JP Morgan upgraded the firm, which is exposed to a recovery
in oil and gas markets, to 'overweight', saying its earnings
power had increased.
"The group remains well positioned to benefit from the
recovery, and growth opportunities exist outside of just oil &
gas capex," the bank said.
Sophos hit an all-time high, up 11.4 percent after
the IT security firm reported billings ahead of consensus.
Nanoco Group fell 12.5 percent in heavy volumes
after the maker of quantum dots - semiconductor nanocrystals
used in displays - said sales did not materialise in the second
half, and cut its full year expectations.
(Reporting by Helen Reid; Additional reporting by Danilo
Masoni; Editing by Andrew Bolton)