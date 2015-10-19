* FTSE 100 down 0.2 pct, miners top losers
* Shire falls on declined drug approval
* Barclays rises on media report
By Kit Rees
LONDON, Oct 19 Britain's top share index slipped
on Monday as mining stocks took a hit from data showing Chinese
economic growth slowing, while drugmaker Shire dipped on a
setback in the United States for a dry eye treatment.
Britain's FTSE 100 index was down 0.2 percent at
6,364.95 points in early trading, underperforming European
indexes.
Among the heaviest fallers were mining companies as metals
prices slipped following Chinese economic growth data, which
showed that growth in the world's second-largest economy slowed
in the third quarter.
While the data came in slightly better than expected, growth
was at its weakest since 2009, reflecting headwinds from a
sluggish global economy that is denting its demand for metals.
Anglo American fell 4.3 percent, and Glencore
, Antofagasta, BHP Billiton and Rio
Tinto were all down between 1.6 to 2.8 percent.
Analysts also cited Chinese manufacturing data, which came
in weaker than forecast.
"I suspect that, given the relatively poor performance of
manufacturing, that is probably a reason why mining stocks
have taken a little bit of a dent," Laith Khalaf, senior analyst
at Hargreaves Lansdown said, adding that it meant less demand
than might have been anticipated for mining companies' products.
Pharmaceutical company Shire dropped 1.7 percent
after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declined to
approve its dry eye drug lifitegrast and requested an additional
clinical study.
"We believe the CRL (Complete Response Letter) was fairly
well anticipated by the market, with Shire having been warning
of the risk of a delay, pending more clinical data for the last
few months. Nonetheless, we still expect underperformance
today," analysts at JPMorgan wrote in a note.
Barclays rose 1.2 percent after a report in the
Financial Times that the company will accelerate the reduction
of its investment bank.
(Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Hugh Lawson)