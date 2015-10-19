* FTSE 100 down 0.2 pct, mining shares top losers

By Kit Rees

LONDON, Oct 19 Britain's top share index slipped on Monday as mining stocks suffered after China reported its economic growth had slowed, while drugmaker Shire dipped after U.S. regulators withheld approval for a new drug.

Britain's FTSE 100 index was down 0.4 percent at 6,352.97 points at 1425 GMT, underperforming European indexes.

Mining shares fell along with metals prices after China reported that economic growth slowed in the third quarter. The data were slightly better than expected, but growth was still at its weakest since 2009, reflecting a sluggish global economy that is hurting demand for metals.

Anglo American fell 6.5 percent. Glencore, Antofagasta and BHP Billiton were all down 2.4 to 4.4 percent.

Analysts also cited Chinese manufacturing data, which came in weaker than forecast.

"I suspect that, given the relatively poor performance of manufacturing, that is probably a reason why  mining stocks have taken a little bit of a dent," said Laith Khalaf, senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

Despite a rally of around 5 percent so far in October, the FTSE 100 remains down about 10 percent from record highs reached in April, amid growing concern over China's economy.

Pharmaceutical company Shire turned positive in afternoon trade. The stock had fallen after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration declined to approve its dry-eye drug, lifitegrast, and requested an additional clinical study.

Shire's chief executive said that the company continued to plan for a potential 2016 launch of the drug.

"We believe the CRL (Complete Response Letter) was fairly well anticipated by the market, with Shire having been warning of the risk of a delay, pending more clinical data for the last few months," analysts at JPMorgan wrote in a note.

Barclays rose 1 percent after a report in the Financial Times that the company will speed up the reduction in size of its investment bank. (Editing by Larry King)