* FTSE 100 down 0.1 percent
* Bid hopes lift Aberdeen AM; company denies seeking buyer
* TalkTalk shares fall further, WPP dips
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Alistair Smout
LONDON, Oct 26 Britain's top equity index
slipped off two-month highs on Monday, weighed down by a fall in
advertising group WPP while TalkTalk's losses
worsened in the wake of a cyber attack on the company.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 8.41 points,
or 0.1 percent, at 6,435.67 points at 1142 GMT, easing back
after rising 1.1 percent on Friday to its highest level in two
months.
WPP declined by 2.3 percent, making it the top FTSE 100
faller.
The firm reported that its sales growth had accelerated in
the third quarter, but some traders said the numbers were not
strong enough to justify a further rally in its stock, which had
risen nearly 10 percent over the last month.
The company also highlighted that clients were unwilling to
take further risks, and wished to focus on cost-cutting rather
than revenue growth when faced with an emerging market slowdown.
"WPP numbers looked OK, just below expectations of 3.4
percent on a like for like basis but we shouldn't also ignore
the fact that the comparatives were quite favourable also, so
naturally there is a bit of disappointment from these numbers,"
said XTB Ltd director Joshua Raymond.
The FTSE 100 is down around 2 percent since the start of
2015 and some 10 percent below a record high of 7,122.74 points
reached in April.
TalkTalk, which is in the FTSE 250 mid-cap index
rather than the blue-chip FTSE 100, slid 9 percent as it
grappled with the effects of a cyber attack on the company,
first revealed on Friday.
Among gainers, Aberdeen Asset Management rose 3.7
percent, the top FTSE 100 riser. The company denied press
speculation it is looking for a buyer, but an earlier Financial
Times report that it was courting suitors was enough to stoke
bid hopes and push up its shares.
Analysts at RBC said Aberdeen Asset was unlikely to look to
sell after losing 25 percent of its stock market value since
April.
"It is our belief that there is no sale process underway...
We would be surprised if Aberdeen sold from a position of
weakness, which we believe it is currently in," analysts at RBC
said in a note.
