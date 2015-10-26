* FTSE 100 down 0.1 percent

* Bid hopes lift Aberdeen AM; company denies seeking buyer

* TalkTalk shares fall further, WPP dips (Adds detail, quote)

By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Alistair Smout

LONDON, Oct 26 Britain's top equity index slipped off two-month highs on Monday, weighed down by a fall in advertising group WPP while TalkTalk's losses worsened in the wake of a cyber attack on the company.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 8.41 points, or 0.1 percent, at 6,435.67 points at 1142 GMT, easing back after rising 1.1 percent on Friday to its highest level in two months.

WPP declined by 2.3 percent, making it the top FTSE 100 faller.

The firm reported that its sales growth had accelerated in the third quarter, but some traders said the numbers were not strong enough to justify a further rally in its stock, which had risen nearly 10 percent over the last month.

The company also highlighted that clients were unwilling to take further risks, and wished to focus on cost-cutting rather than revenue growth when faced with an emerging market slowdown.

"WPP numbers looked OK, just below expectations of 3.4 percent on a like for like basis but we shouldn't also ignore the fact that the comparatives were quite favourable also, so naturally there is a bit of disappointment from these numbers," said XTB Ltd director Joshua Raymond.

The FTSE 100 is down around 2 percent since the start of 2015 and some 10 percent below a record high of 7,122.74 points reached in April.

TalkTalk, which is in the FTSE 250 mid-cap index rather than the blue-chip FTSE 100, slid 9 percent as it grappled with the effects of a cyber attack on the company, first revealed on Friday.

Among gainers, Aberdeen Asset Management rose 3.7 percent, the top FTSE 100 riser. The company denied press speculation it is looking for a buyer, but an earlier Financial Times report that it was courting suitors was enough to stoke bid hopes and push up its shares.

Analysts at RBC said Aberdeen Asset was unlikely to look to sell after losing 25 percent of its stock market value since April.

"It is our belief that there is no sale process underway... We would be surprised if Aberdeen sold from a position of weakness, which we believe it is currently in," analysts at RBC said in a note. (Editing by Hugh Lawson)