* FTSE 100 steadies in late trading
* StanChart slumps after update
* Housebuilders down on ratings cut
LONDON Nov 3 Britain's top share index steadied
on Tuesday, with energy stocks rallying on strong oil prices and
offsetting weaker banks, which were led lower by a slump in
Standard Chartered.
Housebuilders were also weaker, with Barratt Developments
, Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon down
between 2.6 percent and 5.6 percent. That followed a ratings cut
from broker Liberum, which said that valuations were too
optimistic to withstand future margin pressure.
However, mid-cap Tullow Oil soared nearly 17 percent
after its partner in Ghana, Kosmos Energy, said a new
project was on track to be completed next year.
Banks were the biggest sectoral decliners, with the UK
banking index falling 1 percent, dragged lower by
Standard Chartered.
The Asia-focused bank dropped 7.6 percent to 660 pence, the
biggest one-day percentage fall in a year, after posting a
third-quarter operating loss of $139 million, announcing plans
to raise billions of dollars in new capital and scrapping its
final dividend for this year.
"The scrapping of the final dividend payment would in itself
have been a setback, let alone the overall quarterly loss
against expectations of a profit for the period, but these are
eclipsed by the announcement of a rights issue which is an
admission of the need for assistance," said Richard Hunter, head
of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown.
James Blanchett, senior trader at H2O Markets, said his
company remained "short" on the stock, anticipating it could
touch its September low of around 612 pence.
Short sellers typically borrow shares to sell, anticipating
that the shares will be cheaper by the time they need to buy
them back to return to the lender.
"We have got another 4 to 5 percent downside potential
before we unwind our short positions and book profits,"
Blanchett said.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.1 percent at
6,370.56 points at 1519 GMT.
On the positive side, energy stocks tracked a rise in crude
oil prices. The UK Oil and Gas index rose 2.7
percent after oil prices bounced back.
Royal Dutch Shell and BG Group rose 1.0
percent and 2.5 percent respectively after Shell announced plans
for further benefits and cost cuts from its planned $70 billion
takeover of BG.
Shell has sought to assure investors "that they can make
this takeover work ... it seems that investors are taking them
at their word for the time being," said Brenda Kelly, head
analyst at London Capital Group.
