(Refiles to change 'help' to 'helps' in headline)
* Blue-chip FTSE 100 ends 0.3 pct higher
* Standard Chartered bank slumps after update
* Housebuilders fall sharply on ratings cut
By Atul Prakash
LONDON Nov 3 Britain's top share index closed
higher on Tuesday, with a late rally in energy stocks on the
back of strong crude oil prices outpacing weaker banks, which
were led lower by a slump in Standard Chartered.
Housebuilders also lost ground, with Barratt Developments
, Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon down
between 2.4 percent and 5.3 percent. That followed a ratings cut
from broker Liberum, which said that valuations were too
optimistic to withstand future margin pressure.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended 0.3 percent
higher at 6,383.61 points, helped by a 3.3 percent jump in the
UK Oil and Gas index after oil prices surged
following an oil workers' strike in Brazil, the world's ninth
biggest producer.
Royal Dutch Shell and BG Group rose 1.7
percent and 2.7 percent respectively after Shell announced plans
for further benefits and cost cuts from its planned $70 billion
takeover of BG.
Brenda Kelly, head analyst at London Capital Group, said
that Shell had sought to assure investors that they could make
the takeover work, and added: "It seems that investors are
taking them at their word for the time being."
Mid-cap Tullow Oil soared 17.6 percent after its
partner in Ghana, Kosmos Energy, said a new project was
on track to be completed next year.
Banks were the biggest sectoral decliners, with the UK
banking index falling 0.7 percent, dragged lower by
Standard Chartered.
The Asia-focused bank dropped 6.7 percent to 666 pence, the
biggest one-day percentage fall in a year, after posting a
third-quarter operating loss of $139 million, announcing plans
to raise billions of dollars in new capital and scrapping its
final dividend for this year.
"The scrapping of the final dividend payment would in itself
have been a setback, let alone the overall quarterly loss
against expectations of a profit for the period, but these are
eclipsed by the announcement of a rights issue which is an
admission of the need for assistance," said Richard Hunter, head
of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown.
James Blanchett, senior trader at H2O Markets, said his
company remained "short" on the stock, anticipating it could
touch its September low of around 612 pence.
Short sellers typically borrow shares to sell, anticipating
that the shares will be cheaper by the time they need to buy
them back to return to the lender.
"We have got another 4 to 5 percent downside potential
before we unwind our short positions and book profits,"
Blanchett said.
(Additional reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Catherine
Evans/Ruth Pitchford)