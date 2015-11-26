* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index rises 0.7 pct
* Rally in metals prices help miners
* BHP slips on bearish broker comments
(Updates prices)
By Kit Rees and Atul Prakash
LONDON, Nov 26 Britain's top share index edged
higher on Thursday, with a rally in basic resources stocks on
the back of stronger metals prices supporting the broader
market.
The UK mining index rose 1.3 percent, the top
sectoral gainer, after nickel prices rose sharply on supply
concerns. Prices of other industrial metals such as copper and
aluminium also strengthened.
Shares in Anglo American, Glencore,
Fresnillo and Antofagasta rose 3 percent to
5.7 percent, helping the blue-chip FTSE 100 index gain
0.8 percent to 6,387.80 points by 1604 GMT.
"A lack of major market moving news and below average
trading volume due to U.S. markets being closed for Thanksgiving
today is favouring higher shares...the overall trend is clearly
pointed to the upside," Markus Huber, senior analyst at
Peregrine & Black, said.
However, BHP Billiton underperformed the market. Its
shares fell 2.4 percent, the top decliner in the FTSE 100,
following bearish comments from JP Morgan and Societe Generale.
JP Morgan cut its rating on the stock to "underweight" from
"neutral" and said it was now factoring a 50 percent reduction
in its dividend due to a further downside risk to copper prices.
"We believe the Samarco tailings dam failure will prove to
be the straw that breaks the camel's back on BHP's progressive
dividend," JP Morgan analysts said, referring to the bursting of
a tailings dam at Brazilian miner Samarco, an iron ore joint
venture between Vale SA and BHP Billiton, earlier this month.
Societe Generale also cut its target price for the stock to
915 pence from 1,050 pence.
The UK mining index has slumped more than 40 percent this
year on concerns about metals demand in top consumer China and a
firmer dollar, putting pressure on metals prices.
National Grid and SABMiller fell 1.5 percent
and 0.3 percent respectively as their shares traded without the
entitlement of their latest dividend payouts.
Among mid-cap companies, Paypoint slumped 6 percent
after it reported a 5 percent fall in its operating profits in
the April-September period.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Susan
Fenton)