* FTSE 100 up 0.1 pct
* Whitbread boosts tourism sector
* Supermarkets rally, Next upgraded
* Miners fall on weak commodity prices
By Kit Rees
LONDON Dec 3 UK shares edged higher on Thursday
as investors awaited the European Central Bank's latest policy
decision, while several broker upgrades helped push shares
higher in tourism and retail stocks.
Britain's FTSE 100 index was up 0.1 percent at
6,427.14 points by 0944 GMT, underperforming the broader
European market.
The European Central Bank is expected to ease policy further
later on Thursday, delivering a cocktail of measures that could
include a deposit rate cut and changes to its asset-buying
programme.
Trade was quiet ahead of the decision, with little over 10
percent of the 90-day average volume traded with around two
hours gone in the session.
Tourism-related stocks rallied, with Whitbread,
Britain's biggest hotel and coffee shop operator, up 2.7 percent
following a target price upgrade by broker Credit Suisse, which
added the stock to its global and European focus lists.
Credit Suisse saw value in the company's shares despite them
being at a 13 percent premium to the UK market.
Cruise operator Carnival and tour company TUI AG
were both trading up 1.3 percent.
UK supermarkets and retailers were also in positive
territory, with analysts citing the potential benefit of the
upcoming Christmas period as lifting shares in grocers Morrison
, Sainsbury and Tesco, all up between
1.1 to 1.9 percent.
"There should be some more retail action moving into the
Christmas period, and I think that the whole sector could
benefit from the year-end rally," Ipek Ozkardeskaya, market
analyst at London Capital Group, said.
Retailer Next benefited from an upgrade from Goldman
Sachs as part of its reshuffle of retail stocks. Next's share
price rallied 1.4 percent.
Mid-cap Debenhams however, Britain's second-largest
department store chain, fell more than 6 percent after Goldman
Sachs said its earnings growth outlook looked modest by European
standards.
At the bottom of Britain's blue-chip index, mining stocks
fell after copper prices declined to their lowest levels in a
week on the back of a strengthening U.S. dollar and weak demand
growth in China.
The FTSE 350 Mining index extended the previous
session's losses, down 1.6 percent, with shares in Anglo
American, BHP Billiton, Antofagasta,
Glencore and Rio Tinto all falling between 0.5
to 2.4 percent.
"I think (the sector) remains clearly under pressure ...
they're seeing their earnings tumbling away and they can't
sustain dividends at current levels if their earnings are likely
to remain down for any length of time," Ian Forrest, investment
research analyst at The Share Centre, said.
(Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Hugh Lawson)