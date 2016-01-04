* FTSE 100 index slides 2.4 percent
* Mining and energy stocks lead decline
* Cairn Energy up after positive results from well
(Adds detail, updates prices)
By Kit Rees and Atul Prakash
LONDON, Jan 4 Basic resources stocks slumped in
Britain on the first trading day of the year on Monday, as poor
factory activity data from China prompted investors to cut their
exposure to the shares.
The UK mining index was the hardest hit,
falling 3.4 percent for its biggest one-day percentage drop
since mid-December. Shares in Anglo American, Glencore
, Antofagasta, BHP Billiton and Rio
Tinto dropped 3.3 to 6.5 percent.
"The mining space remains under considerable pressure on
account of sector adjustment to years of over-expansion,
resulting in supply gluts with slowing global growth," Mike van
Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets, said.
"The overnight China data is likely to keep a cap on sector
sentiment until we get signs of stabilisation in China, hints of
more stimulus from Beijing or indeed solid signs of a euro zone
rebound."
A private survey showed that factory activity in China, the
world's biggest metals consumer, contracted for the 10th
straight month in December and at a sharper pace than in
November, dampening hopes the Chinese economy would enter 2016
on steadier footing.
The mining sector's decline put pressure on the FTSE 100
index, which fell 2.4 percent to 6,090.80 points by 1143
GMT. The falls were on the top of a 5 percent decline in 2015.
Gold miner Randgold Resources, however, led gains on
Britain's blue-chip index. The shares rose over 2 percent as
investors, spooked by concerns over global growth, flocked to
gold and pushed up its price.
Energy stocks also slipped. The UK Oil and Gas index
dropped 2 percent after oil prices fell again on
concerns over Asia's slowing economies. Oil had risen in early
trading as relations between major crude producers Saudi Arabia
and Iran deteriorated.
Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, cut
diplomatic ties with Iran on Sunday in response to the storming
of its embassy in Tehran. The attack came after Riyadh's
execution of a prominent Shi'ite Muslim cleric on Saturday
.
Among mid-cap companies, shares in Cairn Energy rose
1.6 percent after the oil explorer reported positive results
from a well off the coast of Senegal.
(Editing by Larry King)