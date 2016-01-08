* FTSE 100 up 0.8 pct
* Tesco, GKN rise on upgrades
* Miners in positive territory
* Oil stocks, Intu Properties fall
By Kit Rees
LONDON, Jan 8 UK shares rose on Friday after
Chinese stocks regained some poise following a plunge the
previous day that rattled global markets, with grocer Tesco
and engineer GKN leading the gainers.
The UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.8 percent
to 6,001.93 points by 0923 GMT, after hitting a three-week low
on Thursday, when 33 billion pounds was wiped off its market
capitalisation as stocks in China plunged and Beijing allowed
the biggest fall in the yuan in five months.
Investors were reassured, however, after Beijing suspended a
circuit-breaker on its stock market that had been exacerbating
selling rather than calming the market.
Investors also cited the U.S. labour report, due later in
the session at 1330 GMT, as adding some calm to markets.
"We've got the (U.S.) non-farm payrolls coming up this
afternoon ... expect to see a stronger figure lead to more
confidence in the market, a little more optimism that the global
economy is actually OK," Jonathan Roy, advisory investment
manager at Charles Hanover Investments, said.
Rising to the top of the blue-chips was British grocer Tesco
, gaining 6 percent on the back of a broker upgrade by
Barclays.
"We think recent share price underperformance has left
Tesco's valuation at attractive levels, although we remain
conscious of the numerous headwinds facing the UK food retail
market," analysts at Barclays said in a note, adding that they
expected Tesco's next trading statement, due on Jan. 14, may be
better than expected.
Also benefiting from a broker upgrade was engineering
company GKN, which rose over 5.4 percent after Bank of
America Merrill Lynch raised its rating on the stock to "buy"
from "underperform".
Mining stocks, after sinking to their lowest level in more
than 11 years on Thursday, recovered some of their losses with
the FTSE 350 Mining index trading up 2.1 percent.
Miners Glencore, Anglo American, Rio Tinto
, BHP Billiton and Antofagasta gained
between 1 to 4.3 percent.
Oil stocks, however, were in negative territory, with Royal
Dutch Shell and BP retreating 1.1 percent and
0.5 percent respectively as concerns over a lingering global
crude glut weighed on the price of oil.
The heaviest blue-chip faller was Intu Properties,
a real estate investment trust which fell 1.4 percent after
Exane BNP Paribas cut its rating on the stock to "underperform"
from "neutral".
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)