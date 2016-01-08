* FTSE 100 flat
* Tesco, GKN rise on upgrades
* Oil stocks, Intu Properties fall
(Updates prices)
By Alistair Smout and Kit Rees
LONDON, Jan 8 UK shares were on track for their
biggest weekly fall since August despite steadying on Friday,
after Chinese stocks regained some poise following a plunge the
previous day that rattled global markets.
The UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 index was flat at
5,953.50 points by 1148 GMT. The index hit a three-week low on
Thursday, when 33 billion pounds ($48 billion) was wiped off its
market capitalisation as stocks in China sank and Beijing
allowed the biggest fall in the yuan in five months.
The index was down 4.65 percent on the week, the biggest
weekly fall since last August, when China also allowed its
currency to weaken, similarly roiling stock markets.
The FTSE 100 was also set for its worst first week of the
year since 2000.
Some investor calm was restored, however, after Beijing
suspended a circuit-breaker on its stock market that had been
fuelling selling rather than - as intended - calming the market.
"A turbulent start to 2016 has seen investors adopting the
brace position, as a combination of factors have driven global
markets lower," Richard Hunter, Head of Equities, Hargreaves
Lansdown Stockbrokers, said in a note.
The FTSE index shed some of the strong gains it made at the
beginning of the session, with volumes subdued ahead of the
flagship U.S. labour report, non-farm payrolls, due at 1330 GMT.
"Expect to see a stronger figure lead to more confidence in
the market, a little more optimism that the global economy is
actually OK," Jonathan Roy, advisory investment manager at
Charles Hanover Investments, said.
Rising to the top of the British blue-chips was grocer Tesco
, gaining 6 percent on the back of a broker upgrade by
Barclays.
"We think recent share price underperformance has left
Tesco's valuation at attractive levels, although we remain
conscious of the numerous headwinds facing the UK food retail
market," analysts at Barclays said in a note. They added that
Tesco's next trading statement, due on Jan. 14, might be better
than expected.
Also benefiting from an upgrade was engineering company GKN
, which rose 5.4 percent after Bank of America Merrill
Lynch raised its rating to "buy" from "underperform".
Mining stocks gave back early gains as copper
turned lower, with the sector touching its lowest level in more
than 11 years.
Oil shares were also in negative territory, with Royal Dutch
Shell and BP retreating 3.2 percent and 2.2
percent respectively as concerns over a global crude glut
continued to weigh on the price of oil.
Among top fallers, Sports Direct, Britain's biggest
sportswear retailer, dropped 5.2 percent after it warned on
full-year profit.
($1 = 0.6853 pounds)
(Editing by Hugh Lawson and John Stonestreet)