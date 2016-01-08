* FTSE 100 flat

By Alistair Smout and Kit Rees

LONDON, Jan 8 UK shares were on track for their biggest weekly fall since August despite steadying on Friday, after Chinese stocks regained some poise following a plunge the previous day that rattled global markets.

The UK's blue-chip FTSE 100 index was flat at 5,953.50 points by 1148 GMT. The index hit a three-week low on Thursday, when 33 billion pounds ($48 billion) was wiped off its market capitalisation as stocks in China sank and Beijing allowed the biggest fall in the yuan in five months.

The index was down 4.65 percent on the week, the biggest weekly fall since last August, when China also allowed its currency to weaken, similarly roiling stock markets.

The FTSE 100 was also set for its worst first week of the year since 2000.

Some investor calm was restored, however, after Beijing suspended a circuit-breaker on its stock market that had been fuelling selling rather than - as intended - calming the market.

"A turbulent start to 2016 has seen investors adopting the brace position, as a combination of factors have driven global markets lower," Richard Hunter, Head of Equities, Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers, said in a note.

The FTSE index shed some of the strong gains it made at the beginning of the session, with volumes subdued ahead of the flagship U.S. labour report, non-farm payrolls, due at 1330 GMT.

"Expect to see a stronger figure lead to more confidence in the market, a little more optimism that the global economy is actually OK," Jonathan Roy, advisory investment manager at Charles Hanover Investments, said.

Rising to the top of the British blue-chips was grocer Tesco , gaining 6 percent on the back of a broker upgrade by Barclays.

"We think recent share price underperformance has left Tesco's valuation at attractive levels, although we remain conscious of the numerous headwinds facing the UK food retail market," analysts at Barclays said in a note. They added that Tesco's next trading statement, due on Jan. 14, might be better than expected.

Also benefiting from an upgrade was engineering company GKN , which rose 5.4 percent after Bank of America Merrill Lynch raised its rating to "buy" from "underperform".

Mining stocks gave back early gains as copper turned lower, with the sector touching its lowest level in more than 11 years.

Oil shares were also in negative territory, with Royal Dutch Shell and BP retreating 3.2 percent and 2.2 percent respectively as concerns over a global crude glut continued to weigh on the price of oil.

Among top fallers, Sports Direct, Britain's biggest sportswear retailer, dropped 5.2 percent after it warned on full-year profit. ($1 = 0.6853 pounds) (Editing by Hugh Lawson and John Stonestreet)