* FTSE 100 flat

* Shire falls after Baxalta deal agreed

* BAE Systems, Standard Life up on upgrades

* Wealth manager St James's suffers from downgrade (Adds detail)

LONDON, Jan 11

LONDON, Jan 11 Britain's top share index steadied on Monday having posted its worst first week of the year since 2000, although it edged into negative territory, weighed down by a fall in Shire.

The British-listed pharmaceutical had a $32 billion bid accepted for Baxalta International Inc, catapulting it to a leading position in treating rare diseases.

After rallying on the news, the stock turned lower to trade down 4.8 percent. While traders said the deal made strategic sense, there was some wariness over the size of the price offered.

Analysts at UBS also said that synergies from were below media reports, although they came in at the top of UBS' own estimates and the analysts said that the new company would be cheaply valued, maintaining a "buy" on Shire.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was down 1.60 points, or flat in percentage terms, at 5,910.84 points by 1532 GMT, steadying after last week's fall, which was the biggest weekly drop since August.

The FTSE 100 ended last week down 5.3 percent as China's moves first to weaken, then to strengthen the yuan rattled global markets.

China guided the yuan higher for a second straight session on Monday, calming investor concerns about how far Beijing wanted to see the currency depreciate.

However, with more weak data out of China over the weekend, copper sank to its lowest levels since 2009, and miners failed to hang on to early gains.

The FTSE 350 Mining sector touched its lowest level since 2004.

Defence and aerospace company BAE Systems rose 2.4 percent after investment bank JP Morgan upgraded its rating on the stock to "overweight" from "neutral".

JP Morgan added that it expected 2016 to be a "very good year" for European defence stocks as geopolitical tensions escalated.

Investment savings company Standard Life, up 0.8 percent, also benefited from a broker upgrade. Deutsche Bank raised the shares to "buy" as part of its reshuffle of ratings on the life insurance sector.

Deutsche Bank, however, cut its ratings on Prudential and St James's Place to "hold" from "buy". The stocks fell 0.5 percent and 1 percent respectively.

Sports Direct fell 5.7 percent, also suffering broker downgrades after a profit warning last week.