* FTSE 100 up 1.3 pct, breaches 6,000-level
* Commodities stocks rise on Chinese data
* Shire up on Baxalta deal cost saving hopes
* Bunzl falls on downgrade
(Updates prices)
By Kit Rees
LONDON, Jan 13 British shares rose on Wednesday
after better than expected trade data from China improved market
sentiment, pushing oil and metals prices higher and lifting
investors' appetite for shares in mining, oil and gas companies.
Data from China overnight showed total trade in December
fell much less than expected after the country let the yuan
currency depreciate sharply, while it outperformed many of its
regional peers in exports.
This helped the price of copper, of which China is a major
consumer, rebound off the lowest point in almost six years, with
mining stocks Anglo American, Glencore and Rio
Tinto all gaining around 4 percent.
Anglo American was also buoyed by news of it selling its
Middle East tarmac interests to Colas.
Also in the commodities sector, oil majors BP and
Royal Dutch Shell gained 4.3 and 2.5 percent
respectively, with the price of oil rising for the first time in
eight days, pulling away from the $30-per-barrel level breached
in the previous session.
BP added around 10 points to the index.
"We're being driven higher by those stocks which are used
traditionally as a proxy for negativity in China," Charles
Hanover Investments advisory investment manager, Jonathan Roy,
said. Investors were now unwinding short positions in the
stocks, he said.
Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which nudged
over the 6,000-level for the first time in three sessions, rose
1.3 percent to 6,003.30 points by 1348 GMT, and looked set for
its biggest daily gain in three weeks.
"(The) 6,000 level on the FTSE is a key psychological level.
When we dip beneath it and selling continues, a lot of market
participants ... do get that notion the world's going to end,"
Roy said.
Drugmaker Shire was also among the top risers, up 4
percent after its chief executive said that the company could
achieve much higher cost savings from its planned $32 billion
acquisition of Baxalta than previously expected.
Among the decliners, Bunzl, which distributes
non-food products to businesses, fell 0.3 percent after Goldman
Sachs cut its rating on the stock to "sell".
Goldman said the stock was trading like a bond proxy given
the company's relatively stable business model and resilient
margins, although valuations were now stretched and at risk from
rising interest rates.
(Editing by Louise Ireland/Hugh Lawson)