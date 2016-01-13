* FTSE 100 up 0.5 pct
* Commodities stocks rise on Chinese data
* Shire up on Baxalta deal cost saving hopes
* Sainsbury ends lower after trading statement
(Adds detail, quotes)
By Kit Rees and Alistair Smout
LONDON, Jan 13 British shares rose on Wednesday
after better than expected trade data from China improved market
sentiment, pushing oil and metals prices higher and lifting
investors' appetite for shares in mining, oil and gas companies.
Data from China overnight showed total trade in December
fell much less than expected after the country let the yuan
currency depreciate sharply, while it outperformed many of its
regional peers in exports.
While commodity-related stocks were slightly volatile,
especially after U.S. crude fell on data showing inventories of
oil surged for a second week, oil recovered to leave the FTSE's
heavyweight commodity shares in positive territory.
Energy stocks added nearly 9 points to the FTSE 100, while
the materials sector, which includes miners, added more than two
points.
"We're being driven higher by those stocks which are used
traditionally as a proxy for negativity in China," Charles
Hanover Investments advisory investment manager, Jonathan Roy,
said. Investors were now unwinding short positions in the
stocks, he said.
Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up just
31.73 points, or 0.5 percent, at 5,960.97 points.
It failed to close above 6,000 despite touching the level
for the first time in three sessions in early trade. The index
remains down more than 16 percent from a record high hit last
April.
"This is a market well off last year's peaks and struggling
to keep its head above the 6,000 level," Tony Cross, market
analyst at Trustnet Direct, said in a note.
Drugmaker Shire was also among the top risers, up
3.8 percent after its chief executive said the company could
achieve much higher cost savings from its planned $32 billion
acquisition of Baxalta than previously
expected.
Among the decliners, Sainsbury fell 1.4 percent
after a trading statement. Although its third quarter ended Jan.
9 was solid, it had rallied with the sector on Tuesday, and some
elements of the report underwhelmed.
M&A also kept investors cautious even as the grocer insisted
it would not overpay in its pursuit of Argos-owner Home Retail
.
"The implication of these figures is that grocery sales in
core stores appear to be down... this is a worry," analysts at
HSBC said in a note rating the stock as "reduce", adding that
they "remain unconvinced" over the merits of a deal to buy Home
Retail.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)