(Updates with closing prices, details)
* FTSE 100 falls 20 percent since April peak
* Commodities-related indexes hit 12-year lows
* BHP Billiton sees no recovery in iron ore prices
By Atul Prakash and Kit Rees
LONDON, Jan 20 Britain's blue-chip equity index
entered "bear market" territory on Wednesday after falling more
than 20 percent from its record highs in April, with concerns
about China triggering a sharp decline in commodities-related
stocks.
The benchmark FTSE 100 index ended 3.5 percent lower
at 5,673.58 points after touching 5,639.88, its lowest level in
more than three years.
"The FTSE is now in a bear market," said Brenda Kelly, an
analyst at London Capital Group. "It's not a pretty sight with
every single sector in the red."
Technical analysts define a "bear market" as one in which
the index falls more than 20 percent from its previous peak.
The UK mining and energy indexes
both slumped 5.6 percent to their lowest levels in about 12
years, with a sharp decline in oil and metals prices scaring
investors away from commodities stocks.
Shares in commodities-related companies such as BHP Billiton
, Anglo American, Glencore and Royal
Dutch Shell plummeted by between 7.2 percent and 9.9
percent.
Mining and energy stocks have been hit by a slowdown in
China, the world's second-biggest economy and a major global
consumer of metals and oil.
"We do not see any lasting potential for these sectors to
outperform and believe any recovery might be short-lived," said
Christian Stocker, equity strategist at UniCredit.
"The trend of earnings estimates is declining strongly,
relative valuation versus the overall market is still very high
and a lasting trend reversal in commodity prices is not in
sight. We recommend remaining underweight on commodity stocks."
BHP Billiton came under further pressure after saying it
expected no recovery in iron ore or coal prices in the next few
years, with global markets suffering from oversupply and a
slowdown in China, the world's biggest metals consumer.
Among mid-caps, pub chain operator J D Wetherspoon
slumped 9.7 percent after warning that 2016 profits would be at
the lower end of analysts' expectations.
(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)