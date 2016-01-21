* FTSE stays near lowest level since late 2012

* FTSE 100 down 20 pct from last April's record high

* Pearson surges after announcing cost-cutting plans (Updates prices, adds detail)

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Jan 21 Britain's top share index lingered on Thursday at its lowest level in more than three years, although a surge in Pearson helped provide support to the market.

Media and education publisher Pearson surged nearly 14 percent after investors welcomed its plans to cut costs.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.4 percent at 5,694.07 points in by 1143 GMT, but remained near its lowest level since late 2012.

"I would not want to buy in here. Trying to call a bottom to this market is a bit of a fool's errand," said Darren Sinden at Admiral Markets.

The FTSE slumped 3.5 percent on Wednesday, and is some 20 percent below a record high of 7,122.74 points reached last April. The FTSE 100 is down nearly 10 percent since the start of 2016.

World stock markets have lost ground also on concerns about a slowdown in China, which is the world's second-biggest economy and a leading consumer of metals and oil.

U.S investment bank Citigroup cut its growth forecasts for the world economy on Thursday, and said that risks of a global recession were increasing.

Oil prices further succumbed to concerns of a supply overhang on Thursday, while shares in British bank Lloyds and insurer Prudential Plc were hit by price target cuts from brokers.

"The FTSE is extremely bearish and if prices keep below 5,900 then a further decline towards 5,500 seems like a live possibility," said FXTM research analyst Lukman Otunuga.

Despite the recent market crash, the European Central Bank was widely expected to keep interest rates on hold in a decision due at 1245 GMT.

Among gainers, Royal Mail Group rose 3.2 percent after seeing a better-than-expected increase in parcel volumes, buoyed by strong Christmas trading. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)