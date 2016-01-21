* FTSE 100 up 1 pct
* Draghi says to review policy options
* FTSE 100 down 20 pct from last April's record high
* Pearson surges after announcing cost-cutting plans
(Recasts, adds quote, detail)
By Alistair Smout and Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Jan 21 Britain's top share index bounced
from its lowest level in more than three years on Thursday,
boosted by comments from the European Central Bank which implied
further monetary stimulus was on the horizon.
However, gains were capped by renewed weakness on Wall
Street, where early session gains were shortlived.
President Mario Draghi said the ECB would review its
monetary policy in March, sending stocks higher and the euro
lower as investors anticipated a further loosening of monetary
policy.
That sent Britain's FTSE 100 up 56.57 points, or 1
percent, at 5,730.15 by 1504 GMT, away from its lowest levels in
over three years reached in the previous session.
The index entered "bear market territory" on Wednesday, down
over 20 percent from a record high hit last April, as concerns
over Chinese growth and a slide in the price of oil have taken
their toll.
"It was always likely that Draghi's message was going to be
dovish today given the turmoil in the markets so far this year,"
Craigh Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA, said.
"That said, I don't think people anticipated such a blatant
and clear warning of a monetary policy response at the next
meeting."
The FTSE underperformed European indexes, which are more
sensitive to weakness in the euro, though growth sensitive
stocks such as the miners were among the top gainers.
Media and education publisher Pearson surged 16
percent after investors welcomed its plans to cut costs.
Among gainers, Royal Mail Group rose 3.2 percent
after seeing a better-than-expected increase in parcel volumes,
buoyed by strong Christmas trading.
Despite the rise, gains were trimmed after U.S. stocks
started to fall, with concerns about global growth still in
abundance.
U.S investment bank Citigroup cut its growth forecasts for
the world economy on Thursday, and said risks of a global
recession were increasing.
"I would not want to buy in here. Trying to call a bottom to
this market is a bit of a fool's errand," said Darren Sinden at
Admiral Markets.
(Editing by Richard Balmforth)