* FTSE 100 up 1.8 pct
* Draghi says to review policy options
* FTSE 100 down around 20 pct from last April's record high
* Pearson surges after announcing cost-cutting plans
By Alistair Smout and Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Jan 21 Britain's top share index bounced
from its lowest in more than three years on Thursday, after the
head of the European Central Bank implied further monetary
stimulus was coming.
The gains extended after oil prices rebounded to set off a
rally on Wall Street.
The ECB will review its monetary policy in March, the
central bank's president, Mario Draghi, said after the bank's
policy meeting on Thursday. Stocks rose on anticipation of
further loosening of monetary policy.
Britain's FTSE 100 rose 100.21 points, or 1.8
percent, to close at 5,773.79. The index had entered bear-market
territory on Wednesday, down more than 20 percent from last
April's record high, as slowing growth in China and a slide in
oil prices took their toll.
"It was always likely that Draghi's message was going to be
dovish today given the turmoil in the markets so far this year,"
said Craigh Erlam, a senior market analyst at OANDA. "That said,
I don't think people anticipated such a blatant and clear
warning of a monetary policy response at the next meeting."
Even so, the FTSE underperformed European indexes, which are
more sensitive to weakness in the euro.
Growth-sensitive stocks such as mining companies were among
the top gainers. Glencore, BHP Billiton and
Anglo American rose 10 to 15.5 percent, as mining shares
recovered from their lowest levels in more than 12
years, buoyed by a rise in copper.
Media and education publisher Pearson surged 17.4
percent after investors welcomed its plans to cut costs.
Royal Mail Group rose 4.1 percent after a
better-than-expected increase in parcel volumes, buoyed by
strong Christmas trading.
A late rally in crude prices helped support shares in the
energy sector and helped Wall Street gain.
Concern over global growth remained, however, U.S investment
bank Citigroup cut its growth forecasts for the world economy on
Thursday and said risks of a global recession were increasing
.
"I would not want to buy in here. Trying to call a bottom to
this market is a bit of a fool's errand," said Darren Sinden at
Admiral Markets.
