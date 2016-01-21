* FTSE 100 up 1.8 pct

* Draghi says to review policy options

* FTSE 100 down around 20 pct from last April's record high

* Pearson surges after announcing cost-cutting plans (Adds closing prices)

By Alistair Smout and Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Jan 21 Britain's top share index bounced from its lowest in more than three years on Thursday, after the head of the European Central Bank implied further monetary stimulus was coming.

The gains extended after oil prices rebounded to set off a rally on Wall Street.

The ECB will review its monetary policy in March, the central bank's president, Mario Draghi, said after the bank's policy meeting on Thursday. Stocks rose on anticipation of further loosening of monetary policy.

Britain's FTSE 100 rose 100.21 points, or 1.8 percent, to close at 5,773.79. The index had entered bear-market territory on Wednesday, down more than 20 percent from last April's record high, as slowing growth in China and a slide in oil prices took their toll.

"It was always likely that Draghi's message was going to be dovish today given the turmoil in the markets so far this year," said Craigh Erlam, a senior market analyst at OANDA. "That said, I don't think people anticipated such a blatant and clear warning of a monetary policy response at the next meeting."

Even so, the FTSE underperformed European indexes, which are more sensitive to weakness in the euro.

Growth-sensitive stocks such as mining companies were among the top gainers. Glencore, BHP Billiton and Anglo American rose 10 to 15.5 percent, as mining shares recovered from their lowest levels in more than 12 years, buoyed by a rise in copper.

Media and education publisher Pearson surged 17.4 percent after investors welcomed its plans to cut costs.

Royal Mail Group rose 4.1 percent after a better-than-expected increase in parcel volumes, buoyed by strong Christmas trading.

A late rally in crude prices helped support shares in the energy sector and helped Wall Street gain.

Concern over global growth remained, however, U.S investment bank Citigroup cut its growth forecasts for the world economy on Thursday and said risks of a global recession were increasing .

"I would not want to buy in here. Trying to call a bottom to this market is a bit of a fool's errand," said Darren Sinden at Admiral Markets. (Editing by Larry King)