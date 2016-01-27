* FTSE 100 index falls 0.4 percent
* Mining and energy stocks add pressure
* RBS falls as will take 2.5 bln stg profit hit
By Kit Rees and Atul Prakash
LONDON, Jan 27 Britain's blue-chip share index
edged lower on Wednesday, with mining and energy stocks losing
ground again on concerns that metals and oil prices will remain
under pressure due to ample supplies and low demand.
Royal Bank of Scotland fell 3.8 percent after saying
it would take a 2.5 billion pound ($3.6 billion) hit to its
fourth-quarter profits after setting aside more cash to cover
litigation costs, compensation for mis-selling loan insurance
and an impairment charge at its private bank.
The UK oil and gas index fell 1.2 percent after
oil prices headed back towards $30 a barrel following a
bigger-than-expected buildup in U.S. crude inventory and worries
about the pace of economic growth in China.
The mining index fell 1.6 percent as copper
prices dropped. Shares in BHP Billiton, Antofagasta
, Anglo American and BP dropped 1.5 to 5
percent.
"It is becoming clear that equities have now become even
more strongly correlated to commodity prices. Commodities stocks
are expected to remain under selling pressure as the weakness in
metals and oil prices is not seen disappearing soon," said
Jawaid Afsar, senior trader at Securequity.
Some investors hoped the U.S. Federal Reserve would leave
interest rates unchanged following a two-day meeting which
commenced on Tuesday.
"All eyes (will be) on ... the Fed release to see if they're
going to be taking a more dovish stance, in which case a
slightly weaker dollar could see some respite for
commodity-related entities," Dafydd Davies, partner at Charles
Hanover Investments, said.
The benchmark FTSE 100 index fell 0.4 percent to 5,891.05
points by 1221 GMT. The index has fallen more than 5 percent so
far this year.
However, some companies advanced following their updates.
Sage shares rose 4.4 percent, the top riser on the
FTSE 100 index, after the software company said its business
remained on track.
Shares in food and support services company Compass Group
rose 1.8 percent following a price target upgrade from
Credit Suisse. Cruise operator Carnival was also up 1.8
percent.
"Travel and leisure stocks are seeing quite significant
upticks this morning, supported by ... the lower for longer oil
price led by weakening international demand for oil," Charles
Hanover Investments' Davies said.
Aberdeen Asset Management, after gaining earlier in
the session, retreated 0.8 percent as more clients pulled cash
from its funds in the December quarter due to concerns around
economic growth.
