By Kit Rees and Atul Prakash

LONDON, Jan 27 Britain's blue-chip share index edged lower on Wednesday, with mining and energy stocks losing ground again on concerns that metals and oil prices will remain under pressure due to ample supplies and low demand.

Royal Bank of Scotland fell 3.8 percent after saying it would take a 2.5 billion pound ($3.6 billion) hit to its fourth-quarter profits after setting aside more cash to cover litigation costs, compensation for mis-selling loan insurance and an impairment charge at its private bank.

The UK oil and gas index fell 1.2 percent after oil prices headed back towards $30 a barrel following a bigger-than-expected buildup in U.S. crude inventory and worries about the pace of economic growth in China.

The mining index fell 1.6 percent as copper prices dropped. Shares in BHP Billiton, Antofagasta , Anglo American and BP dropped 1.5 to 5 percent.

"It is becoming clear that equities have now become even more strongly correlated to commodity prices. Commodities stocks are expected to remain under selling pressure as the weakness in metals and oil prices is not seen disappearing soon," said Jawaid Afsar, senior trader at Securequity.

Some investors hoped the U.S. Federal Reserve would leave interest rates unchanged following a two-day meeting which commenced on Tuesday.

"All eyes (will be) on ... the Fed release to see if they're going to be taking a more dovish stance, in which case a slightly weaker dollar could see some respite for commodity-related entities," Dafydd Davies, partner at Charles Hanover Investments, said.

The benchmark FTSE 100 index fell 0.4 percent to 5,891.05 points by 1221 GMT. The index has fallen more than 5 percent so far this year.

However, some companies advanced following their updates.

Sage shares rose 4.4 percent, the top riser on the FTSE 100 index, after the software company said its business remained on track.

Shares in food and support services company Compass Group rose 1.8 percent following a price target upgrade from Credit Suisse. Cruise operator Carnival was also up 1.8 percent.

"Travel and leisure stocks are seeing quite significant upticks this morning, supported by ... the lower for longer oil price led by weakening international demand for oil," Charles Hanover Investments' Davies said.

Aberdeen Asset Management, after gaining earlier in the session, retreated 0.8 percent as more clients pulled cash from its funds in the December quarter due to concerns around economic growth.

(Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)