* FTSE 100 index rises 0.4 percent
* Mining and energy stocks ease pressure
* RBS falls as will take 2.5 bln stg profit hit
(Recasts, adds detail and updates prices)
By Kit Rees and Atul Prakash
LONDON, Jan 27 Britain's blue-chip share index
edged higher on Wednesday and erased losses made earlier in the
day as the price of oil steadied, easing pressure on mining and
energy stocks from concerns surrounding ample supplies and low
demand.
The UK oil and gas index was flat in percentage
terms after oil prices inched over $31 a barrel, although
investors were still concerned about a bigger-than-expected
buildup in U.S. crude inventory and about the pace of economic
growth in China.
The mining index, however, fell 0.5 percent
with BHP Billiton, Antofagasta and Anglo
American dropping 2.2 to 3.5 percent.
Glencore, however, rallied 3.2 percent with traders
citing investors closing short positions in the stock.
"It is becoming clear that equities have now become even
more strongly correlated to commodity prices. Commodities stocks
are expected to remain under selling pressure as the weakness in
metals and oil prices is not seen disappearing soon," said
Jawaid Afsar, senior trader at Securequity.
Some investors hoped the U.S. Federal Reserve would leave
interest rates unchanged following a two-day meeting which
commenced on Tuesday.
"All eyes (will be) on ... the Fed release to see if they're
going to be taking a more dovish stance, in which case a
slightly weaker dollar could see some respite for
commodity-related entities," Dafydd Davies, partner at Charles
Hanover Investments, said.
The benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 0.4 percent at 5,933.00
points by 1507 GMT, outperforming the broader European market,
In negative territory, Royal Bank of Scotland fell
over 3 percent after saying it would take a 2.5 billion pound
($3.6 billion) hit to its fourth-quarter profits after setting
aside more cash to cover litigation costs, compensation for
mis-selling loan insurance and an impairment charge at its
private bank.
Some companies advanced following their updates.
Sage shares rose 6.6 percent, the top gainer on the
FTSE 100 index, after the software company said its business
remained on track.
Shares in food and support services company Compass Group
rose 3.3 percent following a price target upgrade from
Credit Suisse. Cruise operator Carnival was also up 1.7
percent, as was hospitality company Whitbread, up 1.9
percent.
"Travel and leisure stocks are seeing quite significant
upticks this morning, supported by ... the lower for longer oil
price led by weakening international demand for oil," Charles
Hanover Investments' Davies said.
Aberdeen Asset Management rose 0.8 percent after the
company said funds under management increased by 2.4 percent
quarter on quarter to 290.6 billion pounds ($416.4 billion),
boosted by market and currency gains.
However, it saw more clients pulling cash from its funds in
the December quarter due to concerns around economic
growth.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)