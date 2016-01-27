* FTSE 100 index up 1.3 pct at close
* Sage Group surges on solid results
* Mining and energy stocks ease pressure
* RBS falls as will take 2.5 bln stg profit hit
(Recasts, adds detail and updates prices at close)
By Kit Rees and Atul Prakash
LONDON, Jan 27 Britain's blue-chip share index
was led higher on Wednesday by software firm Sage Group
and a rebound in the oil price, easing pressure on mining and
energy stocks from worries about ample supplies and low demand.
Sage shares rose 7.5 percent, the top gainer on the
FTSE 100 index, after it said its business remained on track
after solid first quarter results.
"We see a lot of juice left to squeeze out of this orange,
and the right team in charge to do it," analysts at Investec
said in a note, although they added that the share price was
already relatively high.
The UK oil and gas index was up 2.6 percent
after U.S. data showed a jump in weekly demand for products such
as heating oil when a cold front hit. Oil prices advanced over
$32 a barrel although investors cautioned that the rise might
not be sustained.
The mining index rose 1.9 percent with Glencore
, BHP Billiton and Anglo American
gaining 0.2 to 5.7 percent.
"Equities have now become even more strongly correlated to
commodity prices. Commodities stocks are expected to remain
under selling pressure as the weakness in metals and oil prices
is not seen disappearing soon," said Jawaid Afsar, senior trader
at Securequity.
Some investors hoped the U.S. Federal Reserve would leave
interest rates unchanged following a two-day meeting that began
on Tuesday.
"All eyes (will be) on ... the Fed release to see if they're
going to be taking a more dovish stance, in which case a
slightly weaker dollar could see some respite for
commodity-related entities," Dafydd Davies, partner at Charles
Hanover Investments, said.
The benchmark FTSE 100 index was up 1.3 percent at 5,990.37
points at the close, outperforming the broader European market.
Royal Bank of Scotland fell 2 percent after saying it
would take a 2.5 billion pound ($3.6 billion) hit to its
fourth-quarter profits after setting aside more cash to cover
litigation costs, compensation for mis-selling loan insurance
and an impairment charge at its private bank.
Other companies, however, advanced following their updates.
Shares in food and support services company Compass Group
rose 4 percent following a price target upgrade from
Credit Suisse, while Aberdeen Asset Management rose over
3 percent after the company said funds under management
increased by 2.4 percent quarter on quarter to 290.6 billion
pounds ($416 billion), boosted by market and currency gains.
However, more clients pulled cash from its funds in the
December quarter due to concerns about economic
growth.
