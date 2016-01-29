* FTSE 100 up 1 pct
* Bank of Japan sets negative interest rates
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Jan 29 Britain's benchmark equity index
bounced back on Friday after the Bank of Japan's decision to
adopt negative interest rates to boost its economy lifted world
stock markets.
The Bank of Japan unexpectedly cut a benchmark interest rate
below zero on Friday, stunning investors with another bold move
to revive the world's third largest economy as volatile markets
and slowing global growth threaten its efforts to beat
deflation.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which had fallen
around 1 percent on Thursday, stood 1 percent higher at 5,992.16
points, tracking similar gains on other European stock markets.
"The Bank of Japan has managed to temporarily ease some of
the macroeconomic tensions that have plagued the start to 2016,"
said Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell.
Traders added that the Bank of Japan's move would put
pressure on the U.S. Federal Reserve to adopt a cautious stance
over any future interest rate rises in the United States.
It could also prompt the European Central Bank (ECB) to
undertake similar measures in March and reinforce the likelihood
that the Bank of England would keep interest rates at a record
low.
"I'd be looking for the FTSE to pick up a little bit from
here and rise into the 6,100-6,200 point range," said Richard
Griffiths, associate director at Berkeley Futures.
The FTSE is still down around 4 percent since the start of
2016 and 16 percent below a record high of 7,122.74 points
reached last April, after concerns about a slowdown in China -
the world's second biggest economy - hit world markets.
(Editing by Gareth Jones)