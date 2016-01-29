* FTSE 100 up 1 pct
* Bank of Japan sets negative interest rates
* Sainsbury's gains after report Home Retail deal stalls
* BT and Sky rally
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Alistair Smout
LONDON, Jan 29 Britain's benchmark equity index
rose on Friday, cheered by the Bank of Japan's decision to adopt
negative interest rates to boost its economy.
The Bank of Japan unexpectedly cut a benchmark interest rate
below zero on Friday, stunning investors with another bold move
to revive the world's third largest economy as volatile markets
and slowing global growth threaten its efforts to beat
deflation.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which had fallen
around 1 percent on Thursday, stood 1 percent higher at 5,991.45
points, tracking similar gains on other European stock markets.
"The Bank of Japan has managed to temporarily ease some of
the macroeconomic tensions that have plagued the start to 2016,"
said Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell.
Traders said that the Bank of Japan's move would put
pressure on the U.S. Federal Reserve to adopt a cautious stance
over any future interest rate rises.
It could also prompt the ECB to undertake similar measures
in March and reinforce the likelihood that the Bank of England
would keep interest rates at a record low.
The FTSE is still down around 4 percent since the start of
2016 and 16 percent below a record high of 7,122.74 points
reached last April, after concerns about a slowdown in China -
the world's second biggest economy - hit world markets.
Sainsbury's was the index's top riser, up 3.7
percent after a report in the Financial Times that its attempts
to buy Argos-owner Home Retail had stalled. Analysts
had said the deal might have been expensive for Sainsbury, and
Home Retail's shares slid around 10 percent.
Sky rose 2 percent after announcing that James
Murdoch would return as chairman and saying that operating
profit had beaten expectations, after reporting strength in its
TV and broadband divisions.
"This represents the strongest customer growth for the UK in
a decade and was driven by a strong performance in broadband...
The strong broadband number suggests Sky is seeing limited
impact from the loss of Champions League to BT," Polo Tang, head
of telecom research at UBS, said in a note.
"Longer-term (earnings) could be higher than the market
expects."
Rival BT also rose 2.1 percent, as it completes its
takeover of mobile network operator EE on Friday, opening the
way to creating a single integrated network offering a
combination of telecoms and TV services.
