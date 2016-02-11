* FTSE 100 at lowest level in more than 3 years
* UK banking index hits seven-year low
* HSBC, StanChart down after Hong Kong market falls
* Rio Tinto slumps after scrapping dividend policy
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Atul Prakash
LONDON, Feb 11 Britain's top share index slumped
on Thursday, with a sharp sell-off in major banking and mining
stocks pushing the market down to its lowest level in more than
three years.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index fell 1.9 percent to
5,564.89 points in later afternoon trading after falling to
5,499.51 points, the lowest level late 2012.
Banks were among the worst performers amid concerns about
the industry's profitability in a low-growth, low-interest rate
environment, with the UK Banks index sinking 4.4
percent to a seven-year low.
"Banks have been hit hard and further steep weakness can not
be ruled out in the near-term. Margin pressure is becoming a big
concern for the sector," said Jawaid Afsar, senior trader at
Securequity. "Earnings results from some big banks have done
little to revive investors' confidence."
HSBC and Standard Chartered, which have
large operations in Hong Kong, fell more than 4 percent as they
bore the brunt of a sell-off on the Hong Kong stock market that
slumped due to persistent worries about a China growth slowdown.
Concerns about the pace of economic growth in China, the
world's second-biggest economy and a major consumer of metals
and oil, also hit mining and energy sectors.
The UK oil and gas index and the mining index
dropped more than 2 percent. Miner Rio Tinto
fell 3.9 percent, also after scrapping a generous
dividend payout policy. A further fall in oil prices hit shares
in BP, down 5 percent.
"The movement lower in crude oil and the ongoing concerns
about the banks are hitting the market," said Beaufort
Securities' sales trader Basil Petrides.
The general fears about a global economic slowdown drove
investors over to the safe-haven asset of gold, and shares in
gold miners such as Randgold and Fresnillo both
rose nearly 7 percent to outperform the slump on the FTSE 100.
The FTSE is down by around 10 percent since the start of
2016, and some 20 percent below a record high of 7,122.74 points
reached in April 2015.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jeremy Gaunt)