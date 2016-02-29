* FTSE closes flat at 6,097.09 points
* Markets buoyed by new Chinese stimulus measures
* Morrison rallies on Amazon deal but Tesco falls
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Feb 29 Britain's top share index closed
in marginally positive territory on Monday, as a rally in mining
stocks following new stimulus measures from China - the world's
top metals consumer - lent support to the market.
Supermarket retailer WM Morrison, which is outside
the top UK equity index, also rose after striking a distribution
deal with online retailer Amazon.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed up 1.1 points -
flat in percentage terms - at 6,097.09 points. The FTSE also
marked its first monthly gain since October.
The FTSE came off its earlier intraday lows after China's
central bank cut the reserve requirement ratio - the amount of
cash that banks must hold as reserves - by 50 basis points to
help revive a slowing economy.
The latest moves by China to prevent a slowdown in its
economy spurred UK mining stocks, given China's importance in
terms of demand for metals. Anglo American rose 6.6
percent while rival Glencore advanced 4 percent.
Nevertheless, the FTSE remains down 2 percent so far in 2016
and 14 percent below its April 2015 record high, with world
markets having been hit by signs of a weaker global economy.
The G20 group of the world's top economies failed to come up
with a firm plan on Saturday for specific coordinated stimulus
spending to boost activity, as some investors had been hoping
after markets nosedived at the start of 2016.
"The G20 outcome was disappointing, as there was a lot of
talk and not a lot of action, but it's good to see China still
has some ammunition in its warchest to try and spur demand,"
said Dafydd Davies, partner at Charles Hanover Investments.
Investors cheered mid-cap Morrison's supply deal with
Amazon, with Morrison rising 5.9 percent.
"This is good news for the UK's 4th biggest supermarket as
it aims to boost volumes, increase the reach of its brand and
implement further self-help in an industry still struggling from
fundamental change," said Mike van Dulken, head of research at
Accendo Markets.
However, some analysts said the Amazon/Morrison deal could
impact larger rivals such as Tesco, whose shares fell
on concerns about the increasing competition.
(Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Gareth Jones)