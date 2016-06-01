(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
* FTSE 100 index down 1.2 pct
* Mining shares track metals prices lower
* Wolseley falls after results
* Brexit worries weigh on housebuilders
By Kit Rees
LONDON, June 1 Britain's top share index
retreated from a one-month high on Wednesday, with Wolseley's
slumping after poor results and mining shares falling
after metals prices dropped.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.6 percent
lower at 6,191.93 points, a day after hitting its highest level
since late April.
The UK mining index fell 1.9 percent as metals
prices dropped following weak factory data from China and
Europe. Shares in mining companies Rio Tinto,
Antofagasta and Anglo American fell 1.3 to 3.8
percent.
"Today's losses come after a raft of mixed data from across
the globe. A more prominent bearish sentiment is now
overpowering the hitherto bullish dominance that had ushered us
to recent highs," said Mike van Dulken, head of research at
Accendo Markets.
British heating and products supplier Wolseley dropped 5.5
percent, the biggest one-day percentage drop since September
last year, after the company reported a slowdown in revenue
growth for the third quarter, reflecting subdued demand in some
markets .
As a result, the company said, it would accelerate its
restructuring in Britain and Europe.
"Investors here are focusing on the short-term slowdown for
demand that the company reported in this morning's update,
rather than the overall progress that's being made despite the
deflationary headwinds," Tony Cross, market analyst at Trustnet
Direct, said in a note.
British housebuilders were also in negative territory, with
analysts citing Tuesday's ICM poll which indicated that British
voters were leaning towards a vote to leave the European Union
in a June 23 referendum.
Shares in Persimmon, Berkeley Group,
Barratt Developments and Taylor Wimpey fell 2.9
to 3.7 percent.
(Additional reporting by Atul Prakash, editing by Larry King)