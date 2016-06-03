* FTSE 100 up 0.3 percent
* U.S. jobs data disappoints
* Gold miners lead rally in commodities
By Kit Rees and Alistair Smout
LONDON, June 3 Britain's top share index rallied
on Friday as commodity-related stocks rebounded, with precious
metals miners in demand after a disappointing U.S. jobs report.
U.S. jobs data showed that the U.S. economy created the
fewest number of jobs in more than five years in May, with
non-farm payrolls rising by only 38,000 jobs last month.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of
164,000.
Such weakness in the U.S. labour market could make it more
difficult for the U.S. Federal Reserve to hike interest rates.
"This is a really bad figure and there will be
consequences," Ken Odeluga, market analyst at City Index, said,
adding that he expected the Federal Reserve to soften its
hawkish tone.
Britain's FTSE 100 was up 21.06 points, or 0.3
percent, at 6,206.67 points by 1302 GMT, reducing gains made
earlier in the session.
Precious metals miners were in demand as investors sought
safe-haven assets with Fresnillo and Randgold Resources
rallying 5.7 percent and 4.1 percent respectively.
Mining shares gained 2.5 percent and energy
shares were also up 1.6 percent as oil and copper
prices rose.
Brent crude climbed above $50 a barrel to near seven-month
highs, despite an OPEC meeting that yielded no deal on a supply
ceiling. Investors took heart from Saudi Arabia's pledge not to
flood the market and from a decline in U.S. crude supply.
Oil majors BP and Shell were up 2 percent
and 1.4 percent respectively.
"The perkiness of its commodity sector (is) the main driver
of growth this Friday... despite another display of OPEC's
ineffectiveness on Thursday," Connor Campbell, financial analyst
at Spreadex, said in a note.
Among fallers, Marks & Spencer retreated 0.7 percent
after JPMorgan cut the retailer to "underweight" from "neutral".
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)