* FTSE 100 up 0.4 percent at close
* U.S. jobs data disappoints
* Gold miners lead rally in commodities
* Indivior jumps after winning ruling
(Adds detail, updates prices at close)
By Kit Rees and Alistair Smout
LONDON, June 3 Britain's top share index
advanced on Friday as commodity-related stocks rebounded, with
precious metals miners in demand after a disappointing U.S. jobs
report.
U.S. jobs data showed that the U.S. economy created the
fewest number of jobs in more than five years in May, with
non-farm payrolls rising by only 38,000 jobs last month.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a rise of
164,000.
Such weakness in the U.S. labour market could make it more
difficult for the U.S. Federal Reserve to hike interest rates.
"This is a really bad figure and there will be
consequences," Ken Odeluga, market analyst at City Index, said,
adding that he expected the Federal Reserve to soften its
hawkish tone.
Britain's FTSE 100 was up 24.02 points, or 0.4
percent, at 6,209.63 points at its close, having reduced gains
made earlier in the session.
Precious metals miners were in demand as investors sought
safe-haven assets with Fresnillo and Randgold Resources
rallying 7.6 percent and 6.8 percent respectively.
Mining shares gained 3.8 percent, the sector's
biggest daily gain in a month and half, and energy shares
were also up 1.2 percent as oil and copper prices
rose.
Brent crude climbed above $50 a barrel to near seven-month
highs, despite an OPEC meeting that yielded no deal on a supply
ceiling. Investors took heart from Saudi Arabia's pledge not to
flood the market and from a decline in U.S. crude supply.
Oil majors BP and Shell were up 1.5 percent
and 0.9 percent respectively.
"The perkiness of its commodity sector (is) the main driver
of growth this Friday... despite another display of OPEC's
ineffectiveness on Thursday," Connor Campbell, financial analyst
at Spreadex, said in a note.
UK mid-cap Indivior surged over 36 percent after
the pharmaceuticals company won a ruling to keep generic
versions of Suboxane off the U.S. market until 2024, according
to a media report.
British supermarket stocks were the biggest fallers on the
blue chip index, however, with Tesco, Sainsbury
and Morrison all down between 3.8 percent and
4.4 percent respectively. One trader cited a Bloomberg share
report indicating Wal-Mart's Asda plans to lower prices.
(Editing by Richard Balmforth)