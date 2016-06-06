(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
* FTSE 100 up 0.7 pct
* Miners track metals prices higher
* Housebuilders hit by Brexit concerns
* Indivior falls on downgrade - trader
By Kit Rees
LONDON, June 6 UK shares opened in positive
territory on Monday, led by a rise in commodity-related stocks
which tracked metals prices higher, though housebuilders fell on
concerns surrounding Britain's June 23 referendum on its
membership of the European Union.
The blue chip FTSE 100 index rose 0.7 percent to
6,252.54 points by 0824 GMT, outperforming the broader European
market.
Mining stocks Anglo American, Rio Tinto, BHP
Billiton, Antofagasta and Glencore all
rallied between 4.2 percent to 7.2 percent after the price of
copper hit a four-week high.
A falling dollar lent support to metals prices following
Friday's shock miss in May's U.S. jobs data, which could make it
harder for the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.
Britain's mining sector was up 4.9 percent, set
for its biggest daily gain in over a month.
"The mining companies will continue to trade from headline
to headline, and the latest headline is that it is a weaker
dollar and stronger commodities, and that's really driving early
trade," Jonathan Roy, advisory investment manager at Charles
Hanover Investments, said.
Among the top fallers, however, British housebuilding stocks
Berkeley Group, Persimmon, Barratt Developments
and Talor Wimpey all fell between 1.4 percent to
1.9 percent after two opinion polls showed that Britain's Out
campaign to leave the EU was in the lead.
Brexit-related concerns also weighed on the
domestically-focused FTSE 250, which was down 0.1
percent.
"We're in the final stages of the Brexit debate now, and
anything with a strong UK exposure is starting to come under a
bit of pressure from traders that are looking at stocks ... that
will see significant downside if there is a vote to leave the
EU," Charles Hanover Investments' Roy said.
Pharmaceuticals company Indivior fell over 10
percent with a trader citing a broker downgrade on the stock.
Indivior had risen over 36 percent on Friday after winning a
patent ruling on its main product, heroin substitute Suboxane
Film.
