* Blue-chip FTSE 100 index gains 1 percent
* Miners track metals prices higher
* Housebuilders hit by Brexit concerns
* Indivior falls on downgrade - trader
By Kit Rees and Atul Prakash
LONDON, June 6 Britain's top share index climbed
on Monday, with a rally in metals prices boosting the UK mining
index to a one-month high, although housebuilders fell on
concerns surrounding the June 23 referendum on the country's EU
membership.
The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index was up 1 percent
at 6,273.40 points by the close, outperforming the broader
European market.
The UK mining index rose 6.5 percent to its
highest level since early May as prices of major industrial
metals advanced after a fall in the U.S. currency, making
dollar-priced commodities cheaper for holders of other
currencies.
"Mining stocks are topping the FTSE 100 as the commodities
space benefits from a weaker U.S. dollar basket. The currency's
reversal of recent strength comes in response to Friday's
surprisingly weak May U.S. jobs report," Mike van Dulken, head
of research at Accendo Markets, said.
Miners Anglo American, Rio Tinto, BHP
Billiton, Antofagasta and Glencore all
rallied by between 5 percent and 11.1 percent.
Among the top fallers, however, British housebuilding stocks
Persimmon, Barratt Developments and Taylor
Wimpey all fell by 1.1 percent to 1.6 percent after two
opinion polls showed that Britain's "Out" campaign to leave the
European Union was in the lead.
Brexit-related concerns saw the domestically-focused FTSE
250 underperform, as it rose only 0.7 percent.
"We're in the final stages of the Brexit debate now, and
anything with a strong UK exposure is starting to come under a
bit of pressure from traders that are looking at stocks...that
will see significant downside if there is a vote to leave the
EU," Jonathan Roy, advisory investment manager at Charles
Hanover Investments, said.
Pharmaceuticals company Indivior fell more than 10
percent with a trader citing a broker downgrade on the stock.
Indivior had risen over 36 percent on Friday after winning a
patent ruling on its main product, heroin substitute Suboxone
Film.
