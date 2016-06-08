(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
* Market supported by gains in oil and industrial metals
* Sainsbury's down 1 pct after drop in underlying sales
By Atul Prakash
LONDON, June 8 Britain's top share index
steadied in morning trade on Wednesday, with a recovery in
commodities prices underpinning basic resources and energy
stocks.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was flat in percentage
terms at 6,282.19 points by 0842 GMT after gaining in the
previous three sessions.
The UK mining index rose 1.4 percent, the top
sectoral gainer, after copper prices climbed higher on a weaker
dollar and after top metals consumer China reported strong
copper imports in May.
"Copper is a leading indicator for the industrial sector.
From the data, we see demand is picking up in China and this
translates into a more positive outlook for the commodity," said
Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at TF Global Markets.
"However, we need to see more positive numbers from China
before investors can start supporting this uptrend."
Prices of other industrial metals such as aluminium and
nickel also advanced, helping Glencore, Anglo American
and Antofagasta to gain between 1.3 percent and
2.6 percent.
The energy index gained 1.2 percent after oil
prices rose for a third day to hit their highest in about eight
months, boosted by industry data showing a larger than expected
drawdown in U.S. inventories, worries about attacks on Nigeria's
oil industry and strong Chinese demand for crude.
Among individual stocks, Sainsbury's showed choppy
moves after Britain's second-biggest supermarket chain reported
a drop in quarterly underlying sales and cautioned that it did
not expect market conditions to improve any time soon.
Its shares initially rose because the numbers were slightly
better than analysts' average forecast, but the stock later lost
ground and turned negative to trade 1 percent down.
"Things are still tough on the high street. Food price
deflation is still depressing grocery sales and the discounters
Aldi and Lidl are still nibbling at the big supermarkets'
heels," said Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Laith Khalaf.
"Nothing will move the dial at Sainsbury more than the
planned acquisition of Home Retail Group, the parent company of
Argos ... But like Sainsbury, Argos has its own problems and the
outcome of two challenged businesses joining forces still
remains very uncertain."
The broader stock market was also underpinned by data
showing British industrial output grew at its fastest for nearly
four years in April, boosted by pharmaceuticals, car production
and gas, in contrast to other signs of a slowdown in the economy
ahead of the EU referendum.
(Editing by David Goodman)