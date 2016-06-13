(ADVISORY- Reuters plans to replace intra-day European and UK
* FTSE 100 down 0.4 pct
* Leading investment banks still overweight UK stocks
* FTSE 100 has outperformed FTSEurofirst 300 ytd
* G4S falls in wake of Orlando shooting
By Kit Rees
LONDON, June 13 UK shares eased on Monday as
concerns surrounding Britain's vote on European Union membership
weighed on European markets, though Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100
outperformed as leading investment banks remained
"overweight" UK equities.
Despite the implied probability of a British vote to stay in
the European Union falling to 68.5 percent on Monday, according
to betting odds supplied by Betfair, Britain's FTSE 100 index
was down only 0.4 percent at 6,092.84 points by 0826
GMT, outperforming the broader European market.
Both Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan said that they are remining
overweight UK equities even as worries about Britain's June 23
vote have intensified volatility across world markets.
"In the case of a 'Leave' vote in the UK referendum ... we
expect UK equities to outperform the European market, given the
likely GBP (British pound) depreciation in such a scenario as
well as the market's defensive sector structure," Deutsche Bank
strategists said in a note.
The FTSE 100 index has notably outperformed Europe so far
this year, down only around 2 percent while the pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 has fallen around 10 percent so far in
2016.
While the losses on the FTSE 100 were broad-based, financial
stocks were among the top fallers, with Lloyds and
Barclays down 2.1 percent and 1.7 percent respectively,
with analysts citing concerns for the sector remaining in a low
interest rate environment.
Telecoms company BT Group also fell, down 1.6 percent
after Berenberg cut its price target on the stock.
Among the mid-caps, G4S dropped 6.4 percent in the
wake of the of Sunday's Orlando nightclub shootings which were
carried out by one of the global security firm's employees.
"(There are) definitely some question marks over their
hiring practices and maybe their wider business practices ... If
(G4S is) in the spotlight, then that risks future contracts for
them in the U.S.," Jasper Lawler, market analyst at CMC Markets,
said.
(Reporting by Kit Rees; Editing by Andrew Heavens)